Michaël van de Poppe said in a post on X that it was natural for Bitcoin prices to slump amid Anthropic’s much-anticipated IPO pricing, as investors clear liquidity for the purchase.

Grayscale attributed the dip to stablecoin off-ramping into fiat currencies and pressure on Nvidia and other AI-related equities, which may have led to de-risking in growth portfolios.

Tim Sun, a senior researcher at HashKey Group, told CoinDesk that the idea of mega-IPOs draining capital from the market is a link that doesn't hold up.

Economist Steve Hanke called Bitcoin a “highly speculative asset with zero fundamental value” in a post on X.

After a massive pullback in Bitcoin (BTC) prices over the past few weeks, the cryptocurrency seems to have settled above $63,000 late on Wednesday.

While some market experts believe that the pullback is a temporary liquidity issue in light of Anthropic’s (ANT) record IPO, other street analysts say that the take is skewed.

Why Bitcoin Bulls See A Reversal In Prices

Crypto trader and analyst Michaël van de Poppe said it was natural for BTC prices to slump amid the pricing of Anthropic’s much-anticipated IPO as investors clear liquidity for the purchase.

He likened the event to BTC’s dip before the SpaceX IPO, adding that this was a classic case of “Sell the rumor, buy the news.”

In a post on X, Poppe said, “Therefore, #Bitcoin sweeping the low (or getting close to it), is quite organic. Trend is down, no clear buying demand yet. That demand will come later today or tomorrow, once the liquidity is all sucked into the IPO.”

He added, “The current outlier in terms of volatility is rare that I would assume we'll see a bounce to $70,000-72,000 as a mean reversion play coming weeks. We'll see what happens after that, but these are the zones to buy.”

Meanwhile, crypto management firm Grayscale also believes now is a good time to buy the dip amid a slide of over 17%.

Grayscale attributed the dip, in a post on Nov. 16, to two fundamental factors: stablecoin off-ramping into fiat currencies, likely influenced by heightened concerns about the security of funds on exchanges and other platforms, and the pressure on Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and other AI-related equities, which may have led to a de-risking of growth portfolios, which often hold digital assets.

The firm said that, contrary to widespread speculation, it does not think the pullback is related to Anthropic’s IPO or pressure on Strategy (MSTR).

“Admittedly, the macro market backdrop still looks challenging, due to uncertainty around AI investment after the midterms, high inflation and the prospect of more Fed rate hikes, and geopolitical conflict. However, we see many favorable fundamental trends for digital assets, including institutional adoption of stablecoins and tokenized assets, as well as ongoing deficit spending, which creates persistent demand for alternative stores of value,” it said, adding that “for investors with medium- or long-term holding periods, we believe current valuations represent an attractive entry point.”

Critics Believe The Argument Of A Reversal Is Flawed

Meanwhile, multiple bearish stances on Bitcoin have emerged on Wall Street.

Tim Sun, a senior researcher at HashKey Group, told CoinDesk that the concept of mega-IPOs draining capital from the market “is an intuitive and easily spread narrative, yet in terms of actual capital flows, it lacks sufficient supporting evidence."

He said that the link does not hold up, adding that while it may push some investors to reduce their risk exposure preemptively, “this stems more from shifts in market expectations and risk appetite than from actual liquidity itself."

Markus Thielen, the founder of 10x Research, also told CoinDesk that the timing of BTC’s crash with Anthropic’s IPO was a coincidence. "The timing of bitcoin's selloff ahead of the SpaceX and Anthropic IPOs is purely coincidental. There was no obvious reason for anyone to urgently raise capital on a Saturday by selling bitcoin to fund an investment in Anthropic," Thielen said.

Economist Steve Hanke called Bitcoin a “highly speculative asset with zero fundamental value” in a post on X.

Rajiv Sawhney, head of international portfolio management at Wave Digital Assets, told Bloomberg that cryptocurrencies have been at the mercy of broader risk narratives, especially around big-tech names, all year.

Bitcoin’s correlation with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq has risen in recent weeks, he said, noting that markets are once again treating it primarily as a risk asset rather than a haven from currency debasement.

What’s Retail Saying About BTC?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said, “$BTC be wise and don't get suckered. Market cap volume is still way down even though buy pressure is at extremely high levels. Under such conditions, chasing is (always) anathema for long diamond hands.”

However, another user said, “$BTC everyone selling here will thank their future self.”

A third user said, “$BTC I’m assuming the drop below 58 will be violent… has to be an unbelievable amount of liquidations there.”

BTC prices are down nearly 31% in the past one year.

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