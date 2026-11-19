Electron reached 100 launches in about nine and a half years, around a year faster than SpaceX’s Falcon 9.

Jim Cramer called Rocket Lab “too cheap” but still speculative.

Electron’s 100th flight carried a Japanese radar satellite. CEO Peter Beck said the next 100 flights are already booked.

Neutron’s first 16 launches are booked ahead of a debut expected no earlier than 2027.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) rose nearly 2% overnight heading into Thursday as CNBC host Jim Cramer called the stock “too cheap,” while the company said that its Electron rocket reached 100 launches about a year faster than SpaceX’s Falcon 9.

RKLB stock fell nearly 4% on Wednesday to $53.07, marking its fifth straight session of losses.

Jim Cramer Calls RKLB ‘Too Cheap’

On CNBC’s Mad Money, a caller told Cramer, “I think Peter Beck is a great CEO and Neutron is a huge driver of this stock.”

“You know what, I have to tell you, first of all, I’m drawn to the rocket business, which means I like SpaceX, but you know what, this Rocket Lab has gotten too cheap, I’ve kept my eye on it, I think you have a good one, it’s a spec!” Cramer said during the Lightning Round.

Electron Beats Falcon 9’s Pace To 100 Launches

Electron built its lead early. Four years after its debut, it had flown about 20 times, roughly twice Falcon 9’s tally at the same stage. By year eight, Falcon 9 had narrowed the gap to about seven flights. Electron reached 100 in nine and a half years, about a year faster than its SpaceX rival.

The 100th flight lifted off last week from a former sheep farm on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula, carrying a radar satellite for Japan’s iQPS. Shaun D’Mello picked the site when he was “practically an intern.” Max Prescott, who had never touched a rocket when he joined, now runs the factory floor that completes an Electron every eight days, up from one every six months when he started.

The milestone even caught Rocket Lab’s mission tracker by surprise. It had room for only two digits, so someone had to add a third. The order book was already there. “The next 100 Electrons are already booked, so we’re only accelerating from here,” CEO Peter Beck said.

Neutron Books 16 Flights Before Its First Launch

Neutron’s first flight is expected no earlier than 2027, but its first 16 launches are already booked, including eight recent deals worth more than $515 million combined. To meet the demand, Rocket Lab has equipped its Long Beach facility to build and ship one Archimedes engine every eight days.

“We’ve been building Archimedes for scale from day one,” Rocket Lab said, sharing footage of another test firing. The reusable engine has undergone more than 650 tests, reaching power levels above 100%. Once development testing wraps up and Rocket Lab settles on the final design, it plans to send an engine to the test stand every eight days to verify it is ready for flight.

For Beck, Neutron also gives Rocket Lab control over when its own satellites reach orbit. Customers will get most of the early flights as the company works through its bookings. Longer term, Beck wants to reserve about half of Neutron’s launch capacity for Rocket Lab’s own missions.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around RKLB flipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ levels a week ago amid ‘low’ message volume.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of November 19 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “Looking very much forward to next week and the end of this one. Way undervalued folks. She will take off any day. I would say 5-6 USD jump would be completely normal at this juncture.”

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Another user said they would buy below $45, citing Neutron’s delayed debut and uncertainty over how quickly Rocket Lab could turn its backlog into cash.

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A separate user questioned how Rocket Lab could compete with SpaceX in heavier launches, while its own medium-lift rocket was still awaiting its first flight.

RKLB stock has declined 24% year-to-date.

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