Bulls welcomed early findings from ULA because Blue Origin’s New Glenn, slated to carry three AST BlueBirds in early 2027, uses the same BE-4 engines.

ULA’s early findings pointed to a fuel supply problem on the Vulcan rocket that lost 40 Amazon satellites.

Three other BlueBirds have been waiting at Cape Canaveral since September for a SpaceX launch.

AST issued 10 million shares to Firefly for the rights to build engines for Blacklift, its reusable rocket.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) rebounded nearly 3% overnight heading into Thursday despite new shares for rocket engines and spectrum rights, as retail bulls saw an encouraging sign for its next Blue Origin flight in the probe of a failed Amazon satellite launch.

ASTS stock slid nearly 8% on Tuesday to $25.49, marking its fifth straight session of losses.

Why The Vulcan Probe Matters To ASTS

All 40 satellites lost when United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Vulcan rocket failed to reach orbit on Sunday belonged to Amazon’s Leo broadband network. What caught AST investors’ attention was the engine. Vulcan uses two of Blue Origin’s BE-4 engines. New Glenn, the rocket AST expects to carry three of its BlueBird satellites early next year, uses seven.

ULA said on Wednesday that early flight data pointed to a problem with the way Vulcan supplied fuel to the engines. This finding gave traders less reason to suspect an engine defect that could also affect New Glenn. But the investigation is still open under Federal Aviation Administration oversight.

A launch date already mattered to AST before Vulcan’s failure. The company said on Nov. 9 that BlueBirds 14 through 16 had been at Cape Canaveral since September awaiting a confirmed SpaceX launch date. It expected to ship BlueBirds 17 through 19 by the end of November for a Blue Origin launch early in the first quarter of 2027. AST aims to have about 45 BlueBirds in orbit by mid-2027.

AST’s New Shares For Engines And Spectrum

While AST waits for rides on other companies’ rockets, it is spending cash and stock to build its own. On Tuesday, AST issued 10 million shares to Firefly Aerospace for a license to manufacture the Miranda and Vira engines for Blacklift, the reusable rocket AST aims to start flying in late 2028. The license calls for $400 million in cash and an estimated 10 million to 14 million shares in total. Firefly could sell 2.4 million of the shares it received immediately.

A separate placement covers 780,052 shares for Ligado Networks and One Dot Six. AST can use those shares to cover some or all of the eligible fees it owes for access to spectrum, the radio frequencies its satellite network uses.

The fees total about $6.1 million for the rest of 2026 and an estimated $18.1 million for 2027. Paying in stock would conserve cash and dilute existing shareholders. AST will receive no cash proceeds from the placement.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS slipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘extremely bullish’ levels a week ago amid a 53% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of November 19 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said that the finding reduced concerns about a defect in the engine the two rockets share, writing, “THIS IS GREAT NEWS for New Glenn and $ASTS!” Another user said, “This is the confirmation many were waiting for!

View this Stocktwits post

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For another trader, the question was when the BlueBirds already at Cape Canaveral would fly: “Give us a launch date, Abel [CEO Abel Avellan].”

ASTS stock has declined 65% year-to-date.

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