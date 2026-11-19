Morningstar sees the initial impact of Anthropic’s listing on most indexes to be modest, as only about 6% of the company’s shares will be up for trading.

The market analyst stated that once various lockup periods expire, its weight in the indexes should climb.

Nasdaq and FTSE Russell will wait until their December rebalancing period to include ANT stock, to avoid unnecessary trading.

S&P requires new additions to the index to have positive earnings in the most recent quarter and the most recent four quarters combined, meaning that Anthropic’s inclusion will take at least a year.

Anthropic’s public listing, valued at $1.5 trillion at a price of $83 a share, which is above the expected range, is likely to impact index fund holdings following its debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

However, Morningstar sees the initial impact on most indexes to be modest, as only a portion of Anthropic’s shares will be publicly tradable.

ANT IPO: Impact On Major Indexes

Morningstar said that most index providers impose float-adjusted market capitalization limits to avoid assigning large weightings to stocks that aren’t easily tradable.

The market analyst noted that the Claude-maker’s shares being sold represent just about 6% of the company, limiting its impact on most indexes.

“Once various lockup periods expire, however, its weight in the indexes should climb,” it said.

Impact On Nasdaq, S&P 500, FTSE Russell

Morningstar said in its report that the Nasdaq-100 Index’s 2026 methodology update requires a newly public company to rank among the index's top 40 holdings by total market cap for inclusion. While Anthropic qualifies, the AI company will still need to wait at least 15 trading days before being added to the flagship index. This will permit early volatility to shake out before inclusion, it said. However, it also highlighted that Nasdaq has decided to wait until its mid-December rebalancing period to include the stock, to avoid unnecessary trading.

Nasdaq is among the few index providers that use total market cap instead of float-adjusted market cap to weight holdings, and Morningstar said that its multiplier will give Anthropic more weight than most.

Meanwhile, S&P requires new additions to the index to have positive earnings in the most recent quarter and the most recent four quarters combined, meaning that Anthropic’s inclusion will take at least a year.

However, its broader benchmarks, including the S&P Total Market Index, the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index, and their subindexes, can include a stock with either a minimum float of 10% or a float-adjusted market cap equal to at least 10% of the total market cap of the 100th-largest company in the index.

Anthropic’s float is about 6%, but it would likely clear the second test, Morningstar said, adding that its float would likely increase as lockup periods expire.

“If Anthropic meets the stricter criteria of the S&P 500, index funds tracking the benchmark will likely need to buy billions of dollars of the stock. Active managers measured against the index may have to add it, too, to limit tracking error relative to the benchmark,” it said.

FTSE Russell’s new fast-entry rule allows large IPOs into its indexes after five trading days, but it applies to larger IPOs with float-adjusted market caps that rank in the top 500.

FTSE Russell is also expected to wait until the December semiannual reconstitution to avoid liquidity problems near the Thanksgiving holiday.

Retail Stance On Anthropic And Market Indexes

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ANT stock was already ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) and iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) was ‘bullish.’

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