Anthropic’s IPO was roughly 7 times oversubscribed, according to Bloomberg.

Anthropic's post-IPO cash position will increase to $237.2 billion from $131.8 billion.

Anthropic raised $81.34 billion in a fresh issue and another $26 billion through a private placement with select investors.

Anthropic priced IPO shares at $83, sharply higher than its previously indicated range.

Anthropic on Wednesday priced its IPO well above its previously indicated range, raising a staggering $107.3 billion including the private placement – making it the largest IPO in history in a resounding vote of confidence for the AI trade.

The IPO puts Anthropic right up in the elite tech league. Based on the $83 IPO price, Anthropic would now have a cash position bigger than Amazon (AMZN) and Nvidia (NVDA) combined and just below thrice as much as Meta Platforms’.

Including the $26 billion private placement, Anthropic's post-IPO cash position will increase to $237.2 billion from $131.8 billion. The figure includes cash, cash equivalents and securities, and short-term investments. It is below only Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) and Alphabet (GOOGL).



The blockbuster IPO from Anthropic is a strong vote of confidence in the AI industry, signaling that investors believe the technology’s growth justifies enormous capital commitments. Anthropic’s listing on Thursday would likely boost the sentiment for AI-linked companies from chipmakers and data-center operators to cloud and software companies.

The IPO was oversubscribed nearly seven times and drew roughly $500 billion worth for orders, Bloomberg reported. Anthropic raised a total of $107.34 billion, including the $81.34 billion in fresh issue and $1.96 billion by selling shareholder stock.

Number of shares< Amount< Fresh issue (Class A share) 956,351,354 $79.4 billion Offer for sale (Class A shares) 23,648,646 $1.9 billion Total IPO base 980,000,000 $81.3 billion Private placement (Class N shares) 313,253,012 $26 billion

Source: Anthropic filings<

With the cash bank filled up massively, investors would find some comfort in Anthropic’s ability to meet its staggering $900 billion spending plan that had raised eyebrows previously.

The company has said it will rely on AI sales and cash proceeds to meet those obligations. Anthropic has purchase contracts with several important players such as Amazon, Google, Nvidia, Micron and others.

Harbor Capital's ANTW ETF Offers Another Way To Play Anthropic

On Wednesday, Harbor Capital launched the Harbor Anthropic AI Lab Ecosystem ETF (ANTW) which aims to invest in the companies the fund believes are most directly linked to Anthropic.

In a factsheet, Harbor said ANTW’s top five holdings are Terawulf (WULF), Amazon, Alphabet, Broadcom (AVGO) and Riot Platforms (RIOT).

“There's a lot of focus on $ANT's potential IPO but its S-1 also shows hundreds of billions in planned spending on chips and compute,” Shay Boloor, chief market strategist at Futurum Equities, said in an X post.

“That's what makes the idea behind $ANTW interesting because the companies supplying Anthropic could benefit from that spending regardless of how the stock itself performs.”

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<