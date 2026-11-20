According to TheFly, Morgan Stanley maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating and a $280 price target on TTWO shares, implying 34% upside.

According to the latest data from Sensor Tower’s sales tracker, GTA 6 saw an estimated 24.58 million copies sold, generating about $2.36 billion in gross sales.

GTA V generated $1 billion in the first three days of its launch.

Take-Two has yet to release official sales figures, though BofA expects the data by Monday.

Take-Two Interactive’s (TTWO) blockbuster game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is already approaching Morgan Stanley’s quarterly sales estimate, with the brokerage saying the game has “vastly exceeded” already high expectations since its launch on Thursday.

According to TheFly, Morgan Stanley maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating and a $280 price target on TTWO shares, implying a 34% upside.

TTWO shares were up 1.3% at the time of writing. But despite the launch of the much-awaited game, the stock is heading for its worst week since August-end.

GTA VI Sales Close In On Morgan Stanley’s Quarterly Target

Morgan Stanley cited Sensor Tower estimates showing GTA VI generated $1.8 billion in gross sales, with about 19 million copies sold, through Thursday morning. The firm said the strong start put its estimate of 30 million copies sold this quarter “within reach on day 1.”

According to the latest data from Sensor Tower’s sales tracker, GTA 6 saw an estimated 24.58 million copies sold, generating about $2.36 billion in gross sales. The estimate, which includes preorders, represents nearly 82% of Morgan Stanley’s quarterly forecast. Take-Two is yet to release official sales figures.

GTA VI Sales More Than Double GTA V

The estimated $2.36 billion already dwarfs the $1 billion generated by its predecessor, GTA V, in the first three days of its launch.

GTA VI has also received exceptional reviews, earning a Metacritic score of 99 out of 100 and tying The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, released in 1998, for the platform’s highest-rated game. The game has been reviewed by 151 people on the platform so far. IGN’s Luke Reilly called it “the single most impressive video game I have ever played.”

Last week, BofA estimated that GTA VI needed at least $1.9 billion in sales to meet investors’ fiscal 2027 expectations. Analyst Omar Dessouky expects Take-Two to announce initial sales by November 23, although an announcement as early as Friday could signal particularly strong demand.

Retail Remains ‘Extremely Bullish’ On TTWO

Retail sentiment surrounding TTWO on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user said, “monetization of this entertainment property has only just begun.”

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TTWO shares have declined about 17% so far in 2026.

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