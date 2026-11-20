TD Cowen even raised its price target on the stock to $455 from $402, according to TheFly.

The firm sees a path toward mid-to-high-teens EPS growth through at least 2028, supported by Medicare Advantage benefit design, Optum Health recovery and improving Commercial and Medicaid margins, investing.com reported.

Earlier this week, Mizuho described the proposed CMS rule as an incremental negative for Medicare Advantage margins, adding that United Health and Humana will be most affected.

Twenty-two of 26 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ while four rate the stock ‘Hold,’ according to Koyfin.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) was upgraded to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ by TD Cowen on Friday, with the firm naming the healthcare company its 2027 ‘Best Idea.’

According to TheFly, TD Cowen also raised its price target to $455 from $402, implying approximately 37.7% upside potential from the stock’s last close.

UNH shares traded 1.4% higher in premarket trading at the time of writing, after three consecutive sessions of losses following the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) proposal for tighter Medicare Advantage oversight on Monday.

Earlier this week, Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes described the proposed CMS rule as an incremental negative for Medicare Advantage margins, citing increased audit scrutiny as a potential headwind for insurers, according to TheFly. The firm expects UnitedHealth and Humana to be the most affected due to their exposure to Medicare Advantage, followed by CVS Health, Elevance Health, Centene and Molina Healthcare.

TD Cowen Sees Earnings Growth Across Key Business Segments

The firm expects UnitedHealth to deliver mid-to-high-teens earnings-per-share (EPS) growth through at least 2028, supported by its Medicare Advantage benefit design, an expected recovery at Optum Health, and improving Commercial and Medicaid performance, according to a report published by Investing.com.

The firm raised its 2027 and 2028 earnings estimates but said its forecasts do not account for full normalization across Optum Health, Commercial and Medicaid. Meanwhile, the firm sees approximately $2 per share in additional embedded earnings opportunities from these segments that are not yet reflected in its estimates.

Twenty-two of 26 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ while four rate it ‘Hold,’ according to Koyfin. Their 12-month price targets range from $380 to $531, with an average of $476.16.

How Retail Views UNH

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

UNH shares traded marginally higher year-to-date.

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