White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller pushed for Cairncross’s removal, two officials told Axios, with one saying he “lacked the strong cyber credentials to perform the job.”

Kirsten Davies, a former technology and cybersecurity executive at Unilever, Estée Lauder and Hewlett Packard, will serve as acting cyber director.

Cairncross was confirmed by the Senate in August 2025 and previously led the Millennium Challenge Corporation.

The White House said it sees “no indication of a coordinated cyberattack, state-sponsored activity, or malign actor” behind the recent tech outages.

The White House has reportedly replaced National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross, following a series of major technology outages across the U.S.

Cairncross was no longer with the administration, Bloomberg reported, citing a White House official. A person familiar with the matter told the publication that he had been dismissed and Davies would replace him in an acting capacity.

A permanent national cyber director must first be nominated by the president and then confirmed by the Senate.

Cairncross, who was confirmed by the Senate in August 2025, previously served as a senior adviser to the White House chief of staff during Trump's first term and led the Millennium Challenge Corporation, Bloomberg reported.

White House Cyber Leadership Change

President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Stephen Miller, pushed for Cairncross's removal, two White House officials told Axios, with one official saying he “lacked the strong cyber credentials to perform the job.”

Davies previously held technology and cybersecurity roles at Unilever, Estée Lauder and Hewlett Packard, according to Bloomberg. Davies thanked Trump and Miller for their confidence in her.

“Our opportunity is to dominate the cyber landscape for generations to come …but only if we modernize and drive resilience into the foundations our great nation runs on, as well as build cyber talent for our future. Under President Trump’s leadership, we will have a more secure, resilient, and supercharged technological future, she wrote on X.

Tech Outages Affect Aviation, Microsoft, Government Systems

The leadership change comes after several major technology disruptions, including a nationwide aviation ground stop, a worldwide Microsoft (MSFT) Outlook outage and a reported blackout of the National Security Agency's classified communications network.

The White House said Wednesday, “The Trump Administration sees no indication of a coordinated cyberattack, state-sponsored activity, or malign actor behind the recent tech outages.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also told reporters in Manila on Wednesday that the U.S. had no indication or evidence that the disruptions were connected or resulted from hostile acts, Bloomberg reported.

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