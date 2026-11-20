Oil prices fell on Friday and were set for a weekly loss as strong Middle East exports offset concerns over supply disruptions from Houthi attacks on Riyadh and tanker disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

On Thursday, Wall Street’s three major indexes posted losses of more than 2%.

Lumentum and Iren remained under pressure as investors reassessed the outlook for AI infrastructure stocks and cloud spending.

SanDisk fell in premarket trading after TrendForce warned that NAND flash prices could weaken in 2027.

Stock futures traded mixed early on Friday, with losses from the previous session continuing to weigh on sentiment, as Anthropic’s (ANT) much-anticipated market debut failed to revive enthusiasm for artificial intelligence stocks.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.51%, while Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 1.37%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures bucked the trend, gaining 0.12% as of 6:30 a.m. ET.

On Thursday, all three major U.S. benchmarks ended the session sharply lower. The Nasdaq Composite led the declines, shedding 2.25%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.02%.

ANT shares closed 17% higher after their market debut on Thursday, valuing the company at around $1.8 trillion. But the stock fell nearly 6% in early premarket trading, adding pressure to technology stocks.

Oil Prices Fall As Middle East Exports Ease Supply Fears

Oil prices fell on Friday and remained on track for a weekly decline, with strong exports from the Middle East outweighing concerns over supply disruptions following Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, and reports of tanker disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures dropped 0.75%, to $91.29 a barrel by 6.30 a.m. ET. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December delivery fell 0.97%, to $82.40 a barrel.

The Tech Radar

Lumentum Holdings (LITE): Lumentum Holdings (LITE) came under further pressure after Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) declining share price eroded the value of its takeover offer, with Lumentum stock now down more than 40% since news of the deal emerged. CEO Michael Hurlston defended the agreement on Thursday, but analyst Gary Black said Tesla (TSLA) could face a similar selloff if SpaceX uses its stock to finance a potential acquisition. Based on Marvell’s Thursday closing price of $138.47, the offer was worth about $623 per Lumentum share, down from roughly $1,132 when the deal was announced. Black estimated Lumentum shares could be worth around $535, or 41% below their Oct. 28 closing price. The companies expect to complete the deal in the first half of 2028. LITE shares fell nearly 6% in early premarket trading Friday.

Iren (IREN): Shares extended their decline on Thursday, as concerns about the neocloud industry's growth prospects continued to weigh on the sector. The weakness persisted alongside a broader pullback in AI stocks, with Anthropic (ANT) also falling 5% in overnight trading after its strong market debut. Investors have grown increasingly cautious about Big Tech's cloud spending, the debt-heavy business models of neocloud providers and the sustainability of AI-related investment. Iren reported revenue of $228 million, up 66% sequentially, but delays in bringing some capacity online led Microsoft to spend less than it had planned in the previous quarter. IREN shares fell over 3% in premarket trading.

SanDisk Corp. (SNDK): Shares slipped over 6% in premarket trading as TrendForce warned that NAND flash prices could come under pressure in 2027, with order cuts by Chinese cloud providers potentially outweighing demand growth in the U.S. The firm expects NAND contract prices to decline 0% to 5% quarter over quarter in the first quarter of 2027, with prices falling across all product categories from the second quarter. Industry capital spending is projected to rise 26.7% to $29.9 billion, while the shift to QLC and higher-layer NAND technology could boost bit supply by 25% to 30%. Enterprise SSDs remain a key growth driver, but weakening demand from major Chinese cloud providers could weigh on the market. The outlook comes as SanDisk completes its 8-for-1 stock split.

Trending Stocks

Anthropic (ANT): Shares of the Claude maker fell 7.4% in premarket trading Friday, giving back some of their gains after surging 17% in their Nasdaq debut a day earlier. Anthropic raised $81.3 billion in what became the largest initial public offering on record, surpassing SpaceX’s June debut. The stock opened at $111.50 before closing Thursday at $97.17.

Nvidia (NVDA): Shares slipped 2.4% in premarket trading Friday amid concerns over CEO Jensen Huang’s departure and leadership succession, and California's scrutiny of potential chip diversions to China. Separately, New York University finance professor Aswath Damodaran called Huang a “great CEO” and said he would consider buying Nvidia shares below $140. He also weighed in on potential successors to the longtime chief executive.

What Else To Watch On Friday

On Friday, investors will look to the final reading of the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index for the month.

SPY, QQQ, DIA: Retail Sentiment

Retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500, slipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours. Sentiment toward the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) remained ‘bearish,’ while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100, continued to carry a ‘bullish’ rating. Both DIA and QQQ sentiment were unchanged over the same period.

Also read: SpaceX Holds Its Orbit As Space Stocks Fall Back To Earth — Inside A Rough Week For FLY, ASTS, RKLB And RDW

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