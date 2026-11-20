The Yardeni Research President said financial, political, and physical constraints could slow the AI buildout but are unlikely to halt it as long as demand for compute keeps growing.

Yardeni’s 7,900 S&P 500 target is based on projected 2027 EPS of $425 and a forward P/E of 18.6.

He suspects “some irrational exuberance” in analysts’ forecasts, with the consensus 2028 EPS at $496 versus Yardeni Research’s $450.

“We continue to view the recent selloff as a buying opportunity," Yardeni wrote.

Yardeni Research President Ed Yardeni said that Anthropic's future earnings reports will provide a clearer picture of artificial intelligence (AI) adoption across the economy, helping assess whether demand for computing power is strong enough to sustain the ongoing AI infrastructure buildout.

In his Quicktakes note, Yardeni also said financial, political, and physical constraints could slow the AI buildout but are unlikely to halt it as long as demand for compute continues to grow.

Yardeni expects panic selling to abate soon, noting that investors have pushed the S&P 500's forward price-to-earnings ratio down to 17.6, below its level during last year's Liberation Day selloff. "We continue to view the recent selloff as a buying opportunity," he wrote.

Anthropic Listing Amid Tech Selloff

Anthropic (ANT) raised $81.3 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), pricing shares at $83 apiece. The stock opened at $111.50 on Thursday, reached an intraday high of $115.10 and eventually closed at $97.17, up 17% from its IPO price.

The broader market reversed an early rally, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 index falling over 2%. Yardeni noted that AMD stock plunged nearly 8% following a short-seller report raising concerns about its ties to Chinese entities.



“Coming on the back of the Nvidia (NVDA) controversy and tighter US export controls, the report provided another reminder of the political speed bumps facing the AI trade,” Yardeni wrote.

Yardeni Maintains 7,900 S&P 500 Target

The latest market selloff followed several weeks of weakness in technology and AI-related stocks. Over the last month, the Nasdaq-100 has tumbled over 10%. Semiconductor stocks suffered steeper losses over the same period.

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) declined over 17%, while the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) fell more than 18%. The Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM), which provides exposure to memory-related companies, has also slipped more than 19%.

Despite the market weakness, Yardeni maintained his S&P 500 target of 7,900, based on projected 2027 earnings per share (EPS) of $425 and a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 18.6.

He noted that industry analysts continued raising earnings estimates, with the consensus 2028 EPS forecast reaching $496, compared with Yardeni Research's $450 EPS projection.

The Yardeni Research President highlighted analysts' optimistic forecasts. “We suspect some irrational exuberance, as these forecasts fail to account for the AI buildout's speed bumps,” he said.

See Also: Anthropic's Blockbuster IPO Dominated Headlines This Week – AI Anxiety Eased, While Investors And Employees Reaped A Windfall

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