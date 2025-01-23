GE Aerospace Stock Surges Premarket After Upbeat Q4 Profit, $7B Buyback: Retail Sentiment Takes Off

On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $1.32 per share for the fourth quarter, beating the average analysts’ estimate of $1.04 per share.

GE Aerospace Stock Surges Premarket After Upbeat Q4 Profit, $7B Buyback: Retail Sentiment Takes Off
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 8:28 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 8:28 PM IST

GE Aerospace (GE) shares rose 7.4% in pre-market trade on Thursday, on course to open at an 18-year-high after topping the Wall Street estimate for quarterly profit and launching a fresh share buyback plan.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $1.32 per share for the fourth quarter, beating the average analysts’ estimate of $1.04 per share, as per FinChat data.

Its fourth-quarter revenue jumped 14% to $10.81 billion compared to the same period last year. 

The company said that orders at its commercial engines and services unit jumped 50% to $12.95 billion, while equipment revenue grew 38%.

According to a report by McKinsey & Co, due to a delay in the deliveries of new aircraft, the aircraft retirement rate will be 24% lower from 2024 through 2026 compared with the pre-pandemic years of 2010 through 2019.

This has resulted in more maintenance spending on existing aircraft and benefiting companies such as GE Aerospace.

The company said its defense and propulsion technologies orders were up 22% to $2.8 billion during the fourth quarter.

GE Aerospace forecasted adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.10 and $5.45 for 2025.

It also projected adjusted revenue growth of lower double-digit percentage points for this year.

The company announced plans to raise its dividend by 30% and a new share buyback program worth $7 billion in 2025.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (97/100) territory from ‘neutral’(51/100) a day ago, while retail chatter soared to ‘extremely high.'

GE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:16 a.m. ET on Jan. 23, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits GE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:16 a.m. ET on Jan. 23, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Users expressed their satisfaction with the earnings, with some setting new price targets.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 81.3%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Red Cat Stock Rises After Securing $518K In New Orders For Edge 130 Drones: Retail Stays Positive

Red Cat Stock Rises After Securing $518K In New Orders For Edge 130 Drones: Retail Stays Positive

Tesla To Hike Canadian Prices In February As US Tariff Clash Looms: Retail Still On Edge

Tesla To Hike Canadian Prices In February As US Tariff Clash Looms: Retail Still On Edge

Palantir Stock Down Premarket Despite Wedbush Analyst Predicting Nearly 20% Upside: Retail Stays Positive

Palantir Stock Down Premarket Despite Wedbush Analyst Predicting Nearly 20% Upside: Retail Stays Positive

Retail Investors Expect Trump Coin To Hit New Lows By End Of The Week

Retail Investors Expect Trump Coin To Hit New Lows By End Of The Week

Union Pacific Stock Surges On Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Soars To Year-High

Union Pacific Stock Surges On Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Soars To Year-High

Recent Stories

MDL, Germanys Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems bags 70,000 crore submarines deal dmn

MDL, Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems bags 70,000 crore submarines deal

Red Cat Stock Rises After Securing $518K In New Orders For Edge 130 Drones: Retail Stays Positive

Red Cat Stock Rises After Securing $518K In New Orders For Edge 130 Drones: Retail Stays Positive

Tesla To Hike Canadian Prices In February As US Tariff Clash Looms: Retail Still On Edge

Tesla To Hike Canadian Prices In February As US Tariff Clash Looms: Retail Still On Edge

Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga backed short film Anuja nominated at Oscars 2025 dmn

Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga backed short film "Anuja" nominated at Oscars 2025

Palantir Stock Down Premarket Despite Wedbush Analyst Predicting Nearly 20% Upside: Retail Stays Positive

Palantir Stock Down Premarket Despite Wedbush Analyst Predicting Nearly 20% Upside: Retail Stays Positive

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Video Icon
Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Video Icon
Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Video Icon
Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Video Icon