The industrial conglomerate's revenue grew 17.6% year on year to $12.72 billion.

GE Aerospace reported a fourth-quarter adjusted profit ‍of $1.57 per share, compared with $1.32 per share a year earlier.

It expects its 2026 adjusted revenue to increase in the low-double-digit percentage range.

GE Aerospace shares tumbled on Thursday despite posting higher profit for its fourth quarter as its weak revenue growth forecast for full-year 2026 disappointed investors.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shares in the company were down more than 6% at the time of writing.

Q4 Results

The industrial conglomerate's Q4 revenue grew 17.6% year on year to $12.72 billion.

GE Aerospace reported a fourth-quarter adjusted profit ‍of $1.57 per share, compared with $1.32 per share a year earlier.

“With a strong fourth quarter, GE Aerospace delivered an outstanding year as revenue grew 21%, EPS was up 38%, and free cash flow conversion exceeded 100%. Our performance demonstrates how FLIGHT DECK is taking hold as we accelerated services and equipment output to fulfill our growing backlog of roughly $190 billion," GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., said.

Underwhelming FY26 Forecast

The jet-engine maker expects 2026 adjusted profit per share in the range of $7.10 to $7.40, compared ‍with analysts' expectation of $7.11 per share, according to estimates from Reuters.

It expects its 2026 adjusted revenue to increase in the low-double-digit percentage range, below investor expectations.

"We enter 2026 with solid momentum to build upon these results and are well positioned to create greater value for our customers. This supports another year of substantial EPS and cash growth, and I'm confident our team will deliver," Culp added.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around GE trended in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

One bearish user wrote, “don’t ever hold or buy a stock that is up 60% in recent months. It’s always a selloff on earnings no matter how good they are.”

Shares in the company have risen 58% over the past year.

