Exxon Mobil Q4 Earnings Preview: Lower Fuel Prices To Dent Bottom Line, Retail’s Bearish

Author
Stocktwits Inc
| First Published Jan 31, 2025, 1:18 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 1:18 AM IST

Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) shares were up nearly 1% on Thursday afternoon as investors awaited the oil major’s earnings report on Friday.

According to FinChat data, Wall Street expects Exxon Mobil to report fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings per share of $1.55 and revenue of $87.2 billion. The company has topped market expectations in four out of the last eight quarters.

In January, the company had already projected weaker earnings sequentially due to a fall in oil prices and a decline in refining margins.

However, Exxon said that higher natural gas prices could offset some of the decline.

According to The Fly, BofA Research analyst Jean Ann Salisbury said that while Trump's decisions could affect specific energy stocks, the brokerage remained cautious on oil macro and refining valuations.

BofA also said the key stories for the sector would be the next OPEC decision and how refined product demand tracks through the year after a "very weak" 2024.

Exxon’s results would come after U.S. President Donald Trump declared a national energy emergency on Jan. 20 to raise the nation’s oil and gas output.

While other U.S. oil firms have taken a disciplined approach, Exxon has already announced plans to raise its production significantly. It aims to more than triple its output in the lucrative Permian basin.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in ‘bearish’ (38/100) territory, albeit with a slightly improved score from a day ago, while retail chatter was ‘low.’

XOM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:22 p.m. ET on Jan. 30, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits XOM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:22 p.m. ET on Jan. 30, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Despite the bearish mood, one user hoped the company would beat earnings estimates.

On Thursday, European oil major Shell posted a 16% fall in 2024 earnings.

Over the past year, Exxon Mobil shares have gained 4.5%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

