Arbor Realty Stock Stares At Worst Single-Day Decline In 7 Months On Lower Distributable Earnings: Retail Eyes Bottom-Fishing Opportunity

Distributable earnings for the quarter declined 22% year-over-year (YoY) to $81.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, compared to $104.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023.

Arbor Realty Stock Stares At Worst Single-Day Decline In 7 Months On Lower Distributable Earnings: Retail Eyes Bottom-Fishing Opportunity
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 22, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) shares tumbled over 13% on Friday, headed toward their worst single-day session since July 12, 2024, after the real estate investment trust disclosed a dip in its fourth-quarter distributable earnings.

Distributable earnings for the quarter declined 22% year-over-year (YoY) to $81.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, compared to $104.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023.

Net interest income (NII) fell 20% to $82.87 million during the quarter, while net income declined 35% to $59.8 million or $0.32 per diluted common share. Arbor’s Agency Business revenues rose marginally to $78.7 million year-over-year.

During the quarter, the company recorded a $3.4 million provision for loan losses associated with CECL. Arbor modified fifteen loans with a total unpaid principal balance (UPB) of $466.6 million – the vast majority of which had borrowers investing additional capital to recapitalize their deals.

Arbor said it had 26 non-performing loans with a UPB of $651.8 million before related loan loss reserves of $23.8 million. This compares with 26 loans with a UPB of $625.4 million before loan loss reserves of $37.3 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.

Arbor’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock, payable on March 21, 2025, to common stockholders of record on March 7, 2025.

Despite the decline in stock price, retail sentiment on Stocktwits climbed into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (86/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago, accompanied by significant retail chatter.

ABR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Feb. 21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits ABR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Feb. 21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Many Stocktwits users felt the current dip provides a good buying opportunity.

Arbor stock has declined over 11% in 2025 and is down over 6% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Litecoin Leads Monthly Gains, Outperforming Crypto Majors As ETF Speculation Fuels Retail Optimism

Litecoin Leads Monthly Gains, Outperforming Crypto Majors As ETF Speculation Fuels Retail Optimism

Ethereum Falls As Bybit Gets Hit By The Biggest Crypto Hack in History – Retail Traders Fume

Ethereum Falls As Bybit Gets Hit By The Biggest Crypto Hack in History – Retail Traders Fume

Retail Investors See Cisco’s $15B Buyback Driving Double-Digit Gains Over The Next 6 Months

Retail Investors See Cisco’s $15B Buyback Driving Double-Digit Gains Over The Next 6 Months

As SEC Prepares To Drop Coinbase Case, Brian Armstrong Quotes Bane From Dark Knight Rises: ‘You Merely Adopted The Dark, I Was Born In It’

As SEC Prepares To Drop Coinbase Case, Brian Armstrong Quotes Bane From Dark Knight Rises: ‘You Merely Adopted The Dark, I Was Born In It’

Retail Traders Are Buying The Crypto Dip — But Not Bitcoin

Retail Traders Are Buying The Crypto Dip — But Not Bitcoin

Recent Stories

Litecoin Leads Monthly Gains, Outperforming Crypto Majors As ETF Speculation Fuels Retail Optimism

Litecoin Leads Monthly Gains, Outperforming Crypto Majors As ETF Speculation Fuels Retail Optimism

Ethereum Falls As Bybit Gets Hit By The Biggest Crypto Hack in History – Retail Traders Fume

Ethereum Falls As Bybit Gets Hit By The Biggest Crypto Hack in History – Retail Traders Fume

Retail Investors See Cisco’s $15B Buyback Driving Double-Digit Gains Over The Next 6 Months

Retail Investors See Cisco’s $15B Buyback Driving Double-Digit Gains Over The Next 6 Months

Football La Liga: Jude Bellingham's 2-match suspension stands as Real Madrid's appeal rejected by committee HRD

La Liga: Jude Bellingham's 2-match suspension stands as Real Madrid's appeal rejected by committee

Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani Wedding: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor & celebs dazzled at the grand celebration [PHOTOS] NTI

Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani Wedding: Alia, Ranbir, Kareena & celebs dazzled at the grand celebration [PHOTOS]

Recent Videos

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Video Icon
Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Video Icon
KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

Video Icon
End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

Video Icon