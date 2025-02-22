Ethereum Falls As Bybit Gets Hit By The Biggest Crypto Hack in History – Retail Traders Fume

Bybit’s $1.46 billion breach is now the largest crypto hack on record, surpassing Axie Infinity and Mt. Gox in scale.

Ethereum Falls As Bybit Gets Hit By The Biggest Crypto Hack in History – Retail Traders Fume
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

The cryptocurrency market took a hit after Bybit suffered what is now the largest hack in industry history, with over $1.46 billion in Ethereum (ETH) and staked Ethereum (stETH) drained from the exchange. 

The breach has triggered a sell-off in digital assets, fueling liquidations in Ethereum futures markets. 

As the broader crypto market slumped, ETH futures traders saw $114 million in liquidations over the past 12 hours, with $65 million coming from short positions, according to CoinGlass. 

Over the past 24 hours, 187,073 traders were liquidated, bringing the total liquidation amount to $522.44 million.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization declined 1.3% during U.S. trading hours. 

Ethereum dropped 1.8% in the past hour to $2,727, while Bitcoin (BTC) dipped 0.5%, falling below $98,000 after nearly touching $100,000 earlier in the day.

The Bybit breach now ranks as the largest crypto hack on record, surpassing Axie Infinity’s Ronin Network breach, which led to a loss of $625 million in ETH and USDC after attackers compromised validator nodes in March 2022.

Bybit co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou confirmed the attack in a post on X, explaining that hackers manipulated a planned transfer to gain control over the exchange’s ETH cold wallet. 

Zhou said the attackers altered the smart contract logic, allowing them to drain funds to an unidentified address. Despite the loss, he assured users that Bybit remains solvent.

Screenshot 2025-02-21 123247.png ETH Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.21 as of 12:35 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Despite the news, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Ether (ETH) improved into the ‘neutral’ territory from ‘bearish’ a day ago. 

Users on the platform expressed frustration over the sell-off and criticized Bybit for the security lapse.

In a livestream, Zhou said that the exchange currently has around 4,000 pending withdrawal transactions and asking investors for patience as the issue is resolved. 

"We don't have plans to suspend or cancel withdrawals. At the moment, we are still receiving all the withdrawal requests, and, in fact, 70% of them have been approved and processed. A lot of the network congestion is still there, so we're processing them as fast as we can," he stated.

On-chain intelligence firm Arkham has announced a new bounty to identify the hacker, offering 50,000 ARKM tokens as a reward for information.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Retail Traders Are Buying The Crypto Dip — But Not Bitcoin

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Litecoin Leads Monthly Gains, Outperforming Crypto Majors As ETF Speculation Fuels Retail Optimism

Litecoin Leads Monthly Gains, Outperforming Crypto Majors As ETF Speculation Fuels Retail Optimism

Retail Investors See Cisco’s $15B Buyback Driving Double-Digit Gains Over The Next 6 Months

Retail Investors See Cisco’s $15B Buyback Driving Double-Digit Gains Over The Next 6 Months

Arbor Realty Stock Stares At Worst Single-Day Decline In 7 Months On Lower Distributable Earnings: Retail Eyes Bottom-Fishing Opportunity

Arbor Realty Stock Stares At Worst Single-Day Decline In 7 Months On Lower Distributable Earnings: Retail Eyes Bottom-Fishing Opportunity

As SEC Prepares To Drop Coinbase Case, Brian Armstrong Quotes Bane From Dark Knight Rises: ‘You Merely Adopted The Dark, I Was Born In It’

As SEC Prepares To Drop Coinbase Case, Brian Armstrong Quotes Bane From Dark Knight Rises: ‘You Merely Adopted The Dark, I Was Born In It’

Retail Traders Are Buying The Crypto Dip — But Not Bitcoin

Retail Traders Are Buying The Crypto Dip — But Not Bitcoin

Recent Stories

Litecoin Leads Monthly Gains, Outperforming Crypto Majors As ETF Speculation Fuels Retail Optimism

Litecoin Leads Monthly Gains, Outperforming Crypto Majors As ETF Speculation Fuels Retail Optimism

Retail Investors See Cisco’s $15B Buyback Driving Double-Digit Gains Over The Next 6 Months

Retail Investors See Cisco’s $15B Buyback Driving Double-Digit Gains Over The Next 6 Months

Arbor Realty Stock Stares At Worst Single-Day Decline In 7 Months On Lower Distributable Earnings: Retail Eyes Bottom-Fishing Opportunity

Arbor Realty Stock Stares At Worst Single-Day Decline In 7 Months On Lower Distributable Earnings: Retail Eyes Bottom-Fishing Opportunity

Football La Liga: Jude Bellingham's 2-match suspension stands as Real Madrid's appeal rejected by committee HRD

La Liga: Jude Bellingham's 2-match suspension stands as Real Madrid's appeal rejected by committee

Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani Wedding: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor & celebs dazzled at the grand celebration [PHOTOS] NTI

Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani Wedding: Alia, Ranbir, Kareena & celebs dazzled at the grand celebration [PHOTOS]

Recent Videos

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Video Icon
Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Video Icon
KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

Video Icon
End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

Video Icon