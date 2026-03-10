Esperion reported earnings per share of $0.22 on revenue of $168.5 million, while Wall Street expected an EPS of $0.28 on revenue of $164.7 million.

Esperion highlighted future growth plans, including expanding U.S. market penetration and advancing its oral triple-combination program.

The company said that its acquisition of Corstasis Therapeutics also advances its Vision 2040 strategy.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) shares fell more than 6% in Tuesday morning’s trade after the company reported a mixed fourth quarter.

Esperion reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 on revenue of $168.5 million, while Wall Street expected an EPS of $0.28 on revenue of $164.7 million, according to Fiscal.ai data.

“2025 was a defining year for Esperion. We delivered strong growth in our U.S. cardiovascular franchise, broadened access and adoption among statin-intolerant or statin-resistant patients, and strengthened the durability of our business with important intellectual property and market access advances,” said Esperion CEO Sheldon Koenig.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Esperion trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory despite the mixed fourth-quarter (Q4) performance. Message volumes were at ‘extremely high’ levels at the time of writing.

One bullish user stated that the ESPR stock appears way undervalued.

Another user stated that Esperion has massive catalysts coming up.

Esperion Highlights Upcoming Catalysts

Esperion stated that it is investing in several clear catalysts for future growth. These include deeper penetration in the U.S. market supported by strong payer coverage, as well as progress on its oral triple-combination program designed to compete with products currently on the market or in development.

The firm also added that it plans to expand geographically through continued collaboration with its global partners.

“We are entering 2026 with confidence, discipline, and a long-term mindset focused on creating lasting value for patients, providers, and shareholders,” Koenig added.

The company said that it aims to pursue new therapeutic opportunities and develop next-generation inhibitors targeting multiple life-threatening diseases.

ACLY is a metabolic enzyme involved in breaking down nutrients and producing cholesterol and fatty acids, making it a potential target for treating a range of diseases.

Koenig Says Corstasis Deal Advances Vision 2040

During a post-earnings call with analysts, Koenig said that the planned acquisition of Cortasis Therapeutics advances the company’s Vision 2040.

“The acquisition of Corstasis is a catalyst for additional long-term value and a testament to our commitment to building a larger and sustainably profitable company. Our priority is to grow these two franchises to their multi-billion-dollar potential,” he said.

Esperion announced earlier this month that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Corstasis for an upfront payment of $75 million. Corstasis shareholders will also be eligible to receive an additional $180 million upon the attainment of certain regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as royalties on sales of Enbumyst and follow-on products.

ESPR stock is down 21% year-to-date, but up more than 84% over the past 12 months.

