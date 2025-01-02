CyberArk Stock Soars After Analysts Flag Benefit From Rival’s Vulnerability In US Treasury Breach: Retail Smells Huge Opportunity

Morgan Stanley’s Hamza Fodderwala estimates a one to two-point tailwind to CyberArk’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth over the next few years from BeyondTrust’s travails.

CyberArk Stock Soars After Analysts Flag Benefit From Rival’s Vulnerability In US Treasury Breach: Retail Smells Huge Opportunity
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 9:56 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 9:56 PM IST

Israel-based CyberArk Software, Inc.’s ($CYBR) shares are rallying after some analysts named the company a beneficiary of the recent Treasury hack. 

The U.S. Treasury Department disclosed a material state-sponsored breach from access gained via BeyondTrust, a major CyberArk competitor. Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala said CyberArk should benefit from the incident, given that BeyondTrust has a 20% share in privileged access management (PAM).

The analyst said security will now be on the federal government's mind. 

Fodderwala estimates a one to two-point tailwind to CyberArk’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth over the next few years, further solidifying its dominance in the PAM market.

The analyst noted that BeyondTrust's CEO said in July that the company had surpassed $400 million in ARR. According to the analyst’s estimate, more than $300 million of this could be from the PAM offering, implying $40 million to $50 million in net new ARR annually.

Morgan Stanley forecasts that the replacement opportunity with the U.S. Treasury could be mid-high single-digit millions in ARR, based on estimates and the department's workforce of over 100,000 employees. “Further, this likely positions CyberArk as the preferred PAM provider for the U.S. government,” it added.

Fodderwala also underlined the escalation of state-sponsored attacks in recent weeks, with several U.S. telecommunication companies targeted as part of the Salt Typhoon breach connected to China.

“While recent concerns around DOGE/Fed spending cuts could have a marginal impact, events like these should keep security spend top of mind for U.S. Federal agencies under the incoming administration,” he said.

The view was echoed by another sell-side firm. The Fly reported that Rosenblatt said the BeyondTrust breach represented a potential opportunity for CyberArk to replace the former’s solutions within the Treasury, other federal agencies, and customers.

Wells Fargo raised its price target for CyberArk shares from $350 to $410 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating. The firm also added the stock to its first-quarter ‘Tactical Idea List.’ 

The firm said the company is well-positioned to outperform expectations in the first quarter and for the remainder of the year. 

cybr-sentiment.png CYBR sentiment and message volume January 2, 2025, as of 10:58 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward CyberArk remains ‘extremely bullish’ (80/100), with message volume tapering but remaining at a ‘high’ level.

A platform user who watches CyberArk shares noted a positive technical formation on the charts.

Another said they saw a massive potential for the company as bad actors abound.

CyberArk shares gained 52% in 2024. At last check, the stock was up 1.80% at $339;.14.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Diana Shipping Stock In Spotlight On Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Diana Shipping Stock In Spotlight On Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Carvana Stock Volatile After Hindenburg Short Report That Alleges Accounting Manipulation: Retail Mood Deflates

Carvana Stock Volatile After Hindenburg Short Report That Alleges Accounting Manipulation: Retail Mood Deflates

Uber Stock Rises After Inclusion By Goldman Sachs In US Conviction List: Retail Ignores JMP’s Downgrade

Uber Stock Rises After Inclusion By Goldman Sachs In US Conviction List: Retail Ignores JMP’s Downgrade

MicroStrategy Stock Rises As Bitcoin Surges On First Trading Day Of 2025: Retail Turns Bearish

MicroStrategy Stock Rises As Bitcoin Surges On First Trading Day Of 2025: Retail Turns Bearish

Kopin Stock Pops On ‘Buy’ Rating From Canaccord: Retail Remains Undecided

Kopin Stock Pops On ‘Buy’ Rating From Canaccord: Retail Remains Undecided

Recent Stories

Diana Shipping Stock In Spotlight On Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Diana Shipping Stock In Spotlight On Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Carvana Stock Volatile After Hindenburg Short Report That Alleges Accounting Manipulation: Retail Mood Deflates

Carvana Stock Volatile After Hindenburg Short Report That Alleges Accounting Manipulation: Retail Mood Deflates

Uber Stock Rises After Inclusion By Goldman Sachs In US Conviction List: Retail Ignores JMP’s Downgrade

Uber Stock Rises After Inclusion By Goldman Sachs In US Conviction List: Retail Ignores JMP’s Downgrade

MicroStrategy Stock Rises As Bitcoin Surges On First Trading Day Of 2025: Retail Turns Bearish

MicroStrategy Stock Rises As Bitcoin Surges On First Trading Day Of 2025: Retail Turns Bearish

Kopin Stock Pops On ‘Buy’ Rating From Canaccord: Retail Remains Undecided

Kopin Stock Pops On ‘Buy’ Rating From Canaccord: Retail Remains Undecided

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon