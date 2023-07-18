Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-374 18 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prize money HERE

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-374 18 July 2023

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-374: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 1:35 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-374: The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 374 lottery on its official website, https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/, at 3 PM on Tuesday, 18 July 2023. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 374 lottery is as follows: 

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakhs
    SN 940290
     

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakhs

    SY 182033

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    SO 940290
    SP 940290
    SR 940290
    SS 940290
    ST 940290
    SU 940290
    SV 940290
    SW 940290
    SX 940290
    SY 940290
    SZ 940290

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

    0072  0355  0544  1101  1499  2587  3291  3932  4407  4769  5198  5330  5335  6592  6838  7797  7878  9413

     

    4th Prize: Rs 2,000

    0579  1025  4190  4659  6869  7168  8083  9277  9383  9658

     

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000

    0884  6437  8732  4165  1287  9248  1736  1488  5401  4775  4083  4826  9096  4629  8138  3060  2874  5921  1261  0593

     

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    0702  0948  1308  1419  1645  1818  1837  2223  2256  2339  2378  2544  2560  2764  2903  3262  3392  3403  4315  4561  4691  4692  4860  4909  5215  5477  5657  5740  5838  5891  5907  6250  6284  6320  6726  6972  7052  7277  7300  7350  7905  8043  8089  8144  8222  8450  8500  8760  8826  9164  9373  9464

     

    7th Prize: Rs 200

    0207  0400  0659  1289  1438  1490  1864  1910  1950  2499  2515  2538  2577  2706  2940  3039  3289  3343  3793  3826  3833  4244  4472  4657  4730  4875  4957  5013  5255  6413  6625  6794  6930  7283  7478  7691  7727  8196  8247  8286  8626  8674  9495  9975  9998

     

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    0507  0095  9593  7178  1487  2536  1249  8423  9220  5059  8691  1011  7149  5441  3290  5422  2547  1432  7793  7847  9669  0336  7295  0013  4879  6579  0397  2008  1729  2216  3253  7267  5388  9197  1133  7130  6246  1305  370  2771  0537 6432  1845  7003  4924  2790  5869  4914  4785  8364  3200  4223  4008  9075

     

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.


     

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 3:45 PM IST
