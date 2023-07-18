Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-374 18 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-374: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-374: The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 374 lottery on its official website, https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/, at 3 PM on Tuesday, 18 July 2023. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 374 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakhs

SN 940290



2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakhs

SY 182033

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

SO 940290

SP 940290

SR 940290

SS 940290

ST 940290

SU 940290

SV 940290

SW 940290

SX 940290

SY 940290

SZ 940290

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

0072 0355 0544 1101 1499 2587 3291 3932 4407 4769 5198 5330 5335 6592 6838 7797 7878 9413

4th Prize: Rs 2,000

0579 1025 4190 4659 6869 7168 8083 9277 9383 9658

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

0884 6437 8732 4165 1287 9248 1736 1488 5401 4775 4083 4826 9096 4629 8138 3060 2874 5921 1261 0593

6th Prize: Rs 500

0702 0948 1308 1419 1645 1818 1837 2223 2256 2339 2378 2544 2560 2764 2903 3262 3392 3403 4315 4561 4691 4692 4860 4909 5215 5477 5657 5740 5838 5891 5907 6250 6284 6320 6726 6972 7052 7277 7300 7350 7905 8043 8089 8144 8222 8450 8500 8760 8826 9164 9373 9464

7th Prize: Rs 200

0207 0400 0659 1289 1438 1490 1864 1910 1950 2499 2515 2538 2577 2706 2940 3039 3289 3343 3793 3826 3833 4244 4472 4657 4730 4875 4957 5013 5255 6413 6625 6794 6930 7283 7478 7691 7727 8196 8247 8286 8626 8674 9495 9975 9998

8th Prize: Rs 100

0507 0095 9593 7178 1487 2536 1249 8423 9220 5059 8691 1011 7149 5441 3290 5422 2547 1432 7793 7847 9669 0336 7295 0013 4879 6579 0397 2008 1729 2216 3253 7267 5388 9197 1133 7130 6246 1305 370 2771 0537 6432 1845 7003 4924 2790 5869 4914 4785 8364 3200 4223 4008 9075

For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.



