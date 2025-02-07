Centrus Energy Stock Rises After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

On an adjusted basis, the company reported $53.7 million, or $3.20 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with the average analysts’ expectation of $1.64 per share.

Published: Feb 7, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) shares jumped 18% in early trade on Friday after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings topped Wall Street estimates.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $53.7 million, or $3.20 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with the average analysts’ expectation of $1.64 per share, according to Koyfin data.

The uranium fuel supplier posted quarterly revenue of $151.60 million for the fourth quarter, compared with a Street estimate of $106.67 million.

“As the only U.S.-owned, U.S.-technology enrichment company, we are well-positioned to compete for more than $3.4 billion in federal funding that has been approved by Congress,” said CEO Amir Vexler.

The company's backlog stood at $3.7 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024, extending to 2040.

Centrus said its uranium earnings more than tripled to $73.2 million during the fourth quarter.

Uranium prices hovered near multi-year highs in 2024, aided by supply constraints and a surge in demand as more countries looked to adopt nuclear energy to meet climate goals.

Centrus has built the only U.S. facility licensed to produce high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, that allows nuclear reactor developers to optimize their systems for longer operating cycles, increased efficiencies, and better fuel utilization.

The company received a contract from the U.S. Department of Energy for commercial production of HALEU in December.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved further into the ‘extremely bullish’ (86/100) territory versus a day ago, while retail chatter rose to ‘extremely high.’

LEU-Feb 7.JPG LEU’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:23 a.m. ET on Feb. 7, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said the stock should hit $100 based on the quarterly results.

Over the past year, Centrus stock has gained 71.7%.

However, the recent DeepSeek-related selloff slightly offset its yearly gains as investors were concerned over the long-term power demand.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Elliott Investment Calls Emerson's $265 Apiece Offer For Aspen Tech Shares 'Highly Opportunistic:' Retail's On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Mohawk Industries Tops Q4 Profit Estimates, Retail Sentiment Hits Fever Pitch

Candel Therapeutics Stock Headed For 20% Weekly Gains: Retail Over The Moon With BofA's 'Buy' Call

ArcelorMittal Stock Holds Firm As Deutsche Bank Hikes Price Target Post Q4 Earnings: Retail Bearish

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down Over 20% In 2025: Retail Traders Predict Where It Could End The Year

'India stands for rights of Palestinian people': Shashi Tharoor denounces Trump's idea to "take over" Gaza

INHUMANE! Puppies and mother allegedly bludgeoned to death in Kerala's Kannur, netizens call for justice

Elliott Investment Calls Emerson's $265 Apiece Offer For Aspen Tech Shares 'Highly Opportunistic:' Retail's On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Mohawk Industries Tops Q4 Profit Estimates, Retail Sentiment Hits Fever Pitch

Candel Therapeutics Stock Headed For 20% Weekly Gains: Retail Over The Moon With BofA's 'Buy' Call

