PagerDuty Stock Rises After-Hours On Q4 Beat, $150M Stock Buyback Plan: Retail’s Mixed

The company said its artificial intelligence innovation, combined with new features added to all PagerDuty Incident Management packages, positions it well to accelerate enterprise momentum in the second half.

PagerDuty Stock Rises After-Hours On Q4 Beat, $150M Stock Buyback Plan: Retail’s Mixed
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) shares climbed in Thursday’s after-hours session after the digital operations management platform provider announced a fourth-quarter beat and a $150-million new stock buyback program. However, the forward guidance was mixed.

The San Francisco, California-based company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025, up from the year-ago’s $0.17.

The Finchat-compiled consensus and PagerDuty’s guidance were at $0.16 and $0.15-$0.16, respectively.

The San Francisco, California-based company’s revenue grew 9.3% year over year (YoY) to $121 million, aligning with the third-quarter growth and exceeding the guidance of $118.5 million to $120.5 million. 

PagerDuty generated a free cash flow of $28.6 million for the quarter. It boasted of a cash position of $570.8 million as of Jan. 31. 

Jennifer Tejada, CEO of PagerDuty, said, “Our relentless focus on operational excellence and efficient growth delivered another strong quarter, exceeding both top and bottom line guidance ranges.

Among operational metrics, annual recurring revenue (ARR) stood at $494 million as of Jan. 31, up 9% YoY. Customers with ARR over $100,000 numbered 849 at the end of the quarter, a 6% increase, the same pace as in Q3. The dollar-based net retention rate was 106% as of Jan. 31.

Free and paid customers climbed 10% to 31,000, at a slightly slower pace than the third quarter’s 11% growth. The total paid customer count increased slightly from a year ago and the previous quarter to 15,114

PagerDuty said its remaining performance obligations (RPO) were $440 million, of which about $302 million will be recognized over the next 12 months.

The company's board authorized a new stock buyback program of up to $150 million in common stock.

Looking ahead, PagerDuty guided to first-quarter adjusted EPS in the range of $0.18-$0.19 and revenue in the range of $118 million to $120 million. This compares to the consensus estimates of $0.19 and $121 million, respectively.

The company’s fiscal year 2026 outlook calls for adjusted EPS and revenue of $0.90 to $0.95 and $500 million to $507 million, respectively, compared to the average analysts’ estimate of $0.89 and $510.07 million, respectively.

The company said its artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, combined with new features added to all PagerDuty Incident Management packages, positions it well to accelerate enterprise momentum in the second half.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment toward PagerDuty stock remained ‘neutral’ (50/100), while the message volume stayed at ‘extremely low’ levels.

pd-sentiment.png PD sentiment and message volume March 13, as of 10:53 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

PagerDuty stock ended Thursday’s after-hours session up 4.36% at $16.29. The stock has lost over 13% for the year-to-date period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

FreightCar Stock Gets Retail Buzzing On Q4 Earnings Beat

FreightCar Stock Gets Retail Buzzing On Q4 Earnings Beat

Top 10 Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey

Top 10 Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey

DocuSign Stock Rips Higher After-Hours On Q4 Beat, Positive Outlook: Retail Lauds ‘Good’ Report

DocuSign Stock Rips Higher After-Hours On Q4 Beat, Positive Outlook: Retail Lauds ‘Good’ Report

Applied Optoelectronics Rips Aftermarket On Issuing Amazon Warrant For Up To 8M Stock Buy — Retail Turns Exuberant

Applied Optoelectronics Rips Aftermarket On Issuing Amazon Warrant For Up To 8M Stock Buy — Retail Turns Exuberant

The Stocktwits Cashtag Awards Presented By eToro

The Stocktwits Cashtag Awards Presented By eToro

Recent Stories

Holi Vibes: 7 Unforgettable movie dialogues to mark festival of colors NTI

Holi Vibes: 7 Unforgettable movie dialogues to mark festival of colors

IPL 2025 Top Batsmen to Watch for Most Centuries Virat Kohli Rachin Ravindra snt

IPL 2025: Virat to Rachin - 5 players who can score most centuries

Rohit Shetty Net worth: Know assets, income and more of star NTI

Rohit Shetty Net worth: Know assets, income and more of star

Worlds First Flight Ticket Price History and Interesting Facts snt

World's first flight: Jaw-dropping price of ticket REVEALED

Jio Airfiber leads 5G FWA boom: 85% of 2M new connections in Q3 belong to Reliance Jio vkp

Jio Airfiber leads 5G FWA boom: 85% of 2M new connections in Q3 belong to Reliance Jio

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Video Icon
BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Video Icon
Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Video Icon