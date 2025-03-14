FreightCar Stock Gets Retail Buzzing On Q4 Earnings Beat

Read Full Article

Retail chatter on FreightCar America (RAIL) jumped 122% on Thursday after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings topped Wall Street’s estimates.

The stock rose 2.3% in after-hours trading after jumping more than 17% in the regular trading session on Thursday.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share on Wednesday, while analysts, on average, expected the company to post earnings of $0.04 per share.

The railroad freight car maker’s Q4 sales of $137.70 million missed Wall Street’s estimate of $152.02 million.

Its railcar deliveries during the quarter stood at 1,019, compared with 1,021 in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported a net income of $34.6 million, or $1.01 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $2.86 million, or $0.24 per share, a year earlier.

Its adjusted earnings were weighed down by a $26.1 million non-cash warrant liability.

The Chicago-based company ended the quarter with a backlog of 2,797 units valued at $266.5 million.

FreightCar projected 2025 revenue between $530 million and $595 million and railcar deliveries between 4,500 and 4,900.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits continued to trend in the ‘extremely bullish’ (98/100) territory, albeit with a higher score, while retail chatter was at ‘extremely high’ levels.

One retail user described Thursday as a good day to be an investor of the company and remained bullish long-term.

Over the past year, FreightCar stock has more than doubled. However, it has fallen nearly 27% over the past three months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos