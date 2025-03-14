FreightCar Stock Gets Retail Buzzing On Q4 Earnings Beat

The stock rose 2.3% in after-hours trading after jumping more than 17% in the regular trading session on Thursday.

FreightCar Stock Gets Retail Buzzing On Q4 Earnings Beat
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Retail chatter on FreightCar America (RAIL) jumped 122% on Thursday after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings topped Wall Street’s estimates.

The stock rose 2.3% in after-hours trading after jumping more than 17% in the regular trading session on Thursday.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share on Wednesday, while analysts, on average, expected the company to post earnings of $0.04 per share.

The railroad freight car maker’s Q4 sales of $137.70 million missed Wall Street’s estimate of $152.02 million.

Its railcar deliveries during the quarter stood at 1,019, compared with 1,021 in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported a net income of $34.6 million, or $1.01 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $2.86 million, or $0.24 per share, a year earlier.

Its adjusted earnings were weighed down by a $26.1 million non-cash warrant liability.

The Chicago-based company ended the quarter with a backlog of 2,797 units valued at $266.5 million.

FreightCar projected 2025 revenue between $530 million and $595 million and railcar deliveries between 4,500 and 4,900.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits continued to trend in the ‘extremely bullish’ (98/100) territory, albeit with a higher score, while retail chatter was at ‘extremely high’ levels.

RAIL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:04 p.m. ET on March. 13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits RAIL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:04 p.m. ET on March. 13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One retail user described Thursday as a good day to be an investor of the company and remained bullish long-term.

Over the past year, FreightCar stock has more than doubled. However, it has fallen nearly 27% over the past three months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PagerDuty Stock Rises After-Hours On Q4 Beat, $150M Stock Buyback Plan: Retail’s Mixed

PagerDuty Stock Rises After-Hours On Q4 Beat, $150M Stock Buyback Plan: Retail’s Mixed

Top 10 Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey

Top 10 Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey

DocuSign Stock Rips Higher After-Hours On Q4 Beat, Positive Outlook: Retail Lauds ‘Good’ Report

DocuSign Stock Rips Higher After-Hours On Q4 Beat, Positive Outlook: Retail Lauds ‘Good’ Report

Applied Optoelectronics Rips Aftermarket On Issuing Amazon Warrant For Up To 8M Stock Buy — Retail Turns Exuberant

Applied Optoelectronics Rips Aftermarket On Issuing Amazon Warrant For Up To 8M Stock Buy — Retail Turns Exuberant

The Stocktwits Cashtag Awards Presented By eToro

The Stocktwits Cashtag Awards Presented By eToro

Recent Stories

Holi Vibes: 7 Unforgettable movie dialogues to mark festival of colors NTI

Holi Vibes: 7 Unforgettable movie dialogues to mark festival of colors

IPL 2025 Top Batsmen to Watch for Most Centuries Virat Kohli Rachin Ravindra snt

IPL 2025: Virat to Rachin - 5 players who can score most centuries

Rohit Shetty Net worth: Know assets, income and more of star NTI

Rohit Shetty Net worth: Know assets, income and more of star

Worlds First Flight Ticket Price History and Interesting Facts snt

World's first flight: Jaw-dropping price of ticket REVEALED

Jio Airfiber leads 5G FWA boom: 85% of 2M new connections in Q3 belong to Reliance Jio vkp

Jio Airfiber leads 5G FWA boom: 85% of 2M new connections in Q3 belong to Reliance Jio

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Video Icon
BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Video Icon
Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Video Icon