Van de Poppe said his portfolio fell to $134,000 from a $205,000 peak and that he cut weaker altcoins.

Michaël van de Poppe said on Tuesday that Anthropic's IPO was following the same playbook as SpaceX's June listing.

He said funds were selling liquid assets like Bitcoin to raise cash for more than $60 billion in new shares.

He added that Bitcoin recovered after SpaceX listed and called the current dip a chance to accumulate.

Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe said the Anthropic (ANT) IPO is following SpaceX's (SPCX) playbook as Wall Street lines up to buy shares of the Claude maker. He told crypto investors that the real story begins once the stock starts trading.

In a post on X on Tuesday, van de Poppe called the Anthropic IPO "a liquidity event, not just a listing." He said more than $60 billion in new shares "has to be paid for with real cash," and that cash was currently tied up in other assets. To free it up, he said, funds raise cash ahead of pricing, trim existing positions to make room, and then rebalance once the stock enters indexes. Anthropic is set to debut on Nasdaq on Thursday.

Source: @CryptoMichNL/x

Why Crypto Gets Hit First

Van de Poppe said crypto tends to take the first hit. "When funds need liquidity fast, they sell what's most liquid first," he wrote, adding that this means Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. He said the same pattern played out before SpaceX's listing in June, when Bitcoin fell about 30% from its May high into the IPO. What came next was the part investors should watch, according to van de Poppe. After SpaceX listed, he said, the liquidity drain ended, capital rotated back, and Bitcoin climbed from below $60,000 to $87,000. "That's why accumulating here makes a lot of sense," he wrote.

The recovery, however, took longer. Bitcoin kept falling after SpaceX’s June 12 listing, hitting a 2026 intraday low of $57,742 in July. It did not climb back above $80,000 until late August, helped partly by a short squeeze, and peaked near $86,600 on a closing basis in late September.

Bitcoin’s price was down 0.2% during the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC moved to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral,' while chatter stayed at ‘high' levels over the past day.

His Own Portfolio Took A Hit

Van de Poppe has also been open about his own losses. On Monday, he said the liquidity being used to buy stocks was "not moving into crypto because of the Anthropic IPO." He said that was why Bitcoin kept falling even as the Nasdaq bounced.

He said his portfolio had dropped to $134,000 from a $205,000 peak. Once the trend turned a month ago, he said he should have been scaling off his positions, which he "partially did." He added that "usually things go down way longer and way more than you expect."

Source: @CryptoMichNL/x

Van de Poppe said he sold his entire EigenLayer (EIGEN) position because "even when the markets were hot, it couldn't turn into a strong move." He also sold Optimism (OP) and other holdings that had done "absolutely nothing" for momentum and moved part of the money into Ether.fi (ETHFI).

EigenLayer’s price was down 0.8% over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around EIGEN remained in the ‘neutral’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

Optimism’s price was down 0.4% over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OP remained in the ‘bearish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<