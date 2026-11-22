Damodaran valued Anthropic at $77 per share, just below its $83 IPO price, even as he sees a path for the AI company to eventually generate $1 trillion in annual revenue.

Damodaran initially valued Anthropic at $1.475 trillion, but revised his estimate lower after factoring in rising data center and compute costs, along with a greater regulatory drag on profitability.

The updated assumptions knocked roughly $100 billion off his estimated equity value, bringing it closer to $1.35 trillion.

Damodaran added that Anthropic's aggressive infrastructure commitments could become a significant liability if revenue growth fails to keep pace.

Aswath Damodaran, NYU Stern professor and Wall Street's widely followed valuation expert, is largely on board with Anthropic's ambitious growth story, but its IPO price is giving him pause.

Damodaran valued Anthropic at $77 per share, just below its $83 IPO price, even as he sees a path for the AI company to eventually generate $1 trillion in annual revenue. However, during a recent episode of the Prof G Markets podcast, Damodaran said the IPO price being so close to his prediction “terrifies” him.

Anthropic shares fell nearly 9% in Friday’s regular trading, declining over 1% more during the afterhours session.

Anthropic's $1.5T Valuation Hinges On A Trillion-Dollar Revenue Bet

Damodaran initially valued Anthropic at $1.475 trillion, but revised his estimate lower after factoring in rising data center and compute costs, along with a greater regulatory drag on profitability.

The updated assumptions knocked roughly $100 billion off his estimated equity value, bringing it closer to $1.35 trillion.

After accounting for Anthropic's updated share count and outstanding options, Damodaran arrived at a value of $77 per share. That is close enough to the IPO price to make him uncomfortable.

"That terrifies me. It terrifies me that I'm so close to a banker's price," Damodaran said, noting that he would rather see the stock trade at a meaningful discount to his estimate.

Damodaran’s valuation rests on an ambitious growth trajectory for the Claude maker. The professor expects Anthropic could eventually generate $1 trillion in annual revenue, supported by premium pricing, enterprise adoption and increasingly embedded AI agents.

"If I can get towards that trillion dollars in revenues, everything else gets taken care of," he said.

To reach this milestone, Anthropic would essentially need to keep doubling revenue in the coming years to get there, while competition, pricing pressure and compute constraints threaten that trajectory.

$500B Compute Commitments, Founder Control Raise Red Flags

Damodaran added that Anthropic's aggressive infrastructure commitments could become a significant liability if revenue growth fails to keep pace.

He estimates the debt value associated with Anthropic's compute leases at nearly $500 billion, which he accounted for in his valuation. While the company's IPO proceeds and cash balance could provide breathing room for several years, that cushion ultimately depends on revenue ramping up quickly enough to support its spending.

"Young companies, companies that are not making money should not be borrowing money," Damodaran said, warning that Anthropic's contractual commitments could become problematic if its growth disappoints.

Damodaran Expresses Concerns Over Anthropic’s Governance Structure

The professor also raised concerns about Anthropic's governance structure, particularly the founder share that consolidates voting control among its founders.

"The governance structure is one designed in hell for shareholders," he said.

Damodaran warned that the unusual structure could even attract regulatory attention, describing the founder share as a "golden share with even more power" than traditional government golden shares.

Ultimately, Damodaran sees Anthropic as a potential AI winner, but not one investors should chase at any price.

"It's an investment I'm willing to consider at a discount on that $1.475 trillion," he said.

What Retail Investors Think Of ANT Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Anthropic trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

ANT stock is down 20% year-to-date. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 6% over the past 12 months, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 4%.

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