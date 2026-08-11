AST SpaceMobile booked 10 launches as BlueBird production advances through satellite 46.

ASTS sees government business becoming a recurring multibillion-dollar annual opportunity from 2027.

Consumer beta capabilities are targeted for late 2026, with 45 satellites planned by early 2027.

Q2 revenue rose to $31.5 million but missed estimates, while the net loss widened to $230.9 million.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) trimmed their after-hours losses in overnight trading late Monday, falling nearly 1% after second-quarter results missed Wall Street expectations, even as the space firm stood by its nearly $1 billion first-full-year commercial revenue target.

ASTS stock fell more than 4% on Monday and extended its decline by about 4% after hours.

ASTS Reaffirms $1B Revenue Goal

AST SpaceMobile reaffirmed its goal of approaching $1 billion in revenue during its first full year of commercial service. “Nothing’s changed on our expectation and our goal of approaching $1 billion of revenue in our first year of commercial service,” President Scott Wisniewski said on the company’s earnings call.

“We still feel really good about that number. It’s just a question of when we kick it off and when we hit to run rate,” he added. The company expects the target to be supported by government programs, gateway infrastructure and commercial cellular service.

Wisniewski said government business could contribute “probably as much as half” of the nearly $1 billion target. AST SpaceMobile announced three new government awards carrying more than $100 million in funded near-term value during 2026 and 2027. The programs involve capabilities developed with the U.S. Department of War over several years.

“What we are seeing is that this opportunity is going to start scaling up into a recurring multi-billion dollar a year opportunity starting in 2027,” Wisniewski said. Radar already accounts for most of AST SpaceMobile’s U.S. government revenue. The government remains a minority of its $1.3 billion backlog, but the company expects this portion to scale most significantly in the near term.

ASTS Books 10 BlueBird Launches

AST SpaceMobile is targeting consumer-ready beta capabilities later in 2026 and 45 satellites in orbit by early 2027. “We’re hearing from operators that they want the service now,” Wisniewski said. “We are pushing extremely hard.”

BlueBirds 14, 15 and 16 are preparing for shipment, while production continues through BlueBird 46. The company has 10 launches booked with two providers and is targeting an average cadence of one launch every month or two. “The steps from a scaled beta to commercial service is pretty quick,” Wisniewski said. “It’s just a function of satellites in orbit.”

ASTS Q2 Review

AST SpaceMobile’s second-quarter (Q2) net loss widened to $230.9 million, or $0.77 per share, from $99.4 million, or $0.41 per share, a year earlier. Revenue jumped to $31.5 million from $1.16 million but missed the $34.4 million consensus estimate. Sales were driven primarily by commercial gateway deliveries and milestones under U.S. government contracts.

“With the largest phased arrays ever deployed in low Earth orbit and a native cellular architecture designed to work directly with standard, unmodified smartphones, we believe we are uniquely positioned to deliver scalable direct-to-device connectivity for both commercial and government customers around the world,” CEO Abel Avellan said.

AST SpaceMobile reiterated its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $150 million to $200 million. Revenue is expected to grow quarter-over-quarter, but remains weighted toward the fourth quarter.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ levels a day ago amid a 661% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of August 10 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$ASTS This company is perhaps the biggest saving grace for AT&T and Verizon from Starlink encroaching on their user base and revenue. The telcos have spectrum, distribution but not the satellite technology. Shorting this stock is moronic.”

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Another user said, “$ASTS This will open deep green tomorrow. That's a pleasant surprise considering the double miss--although the forward guidance was undeniably good. 80+ tomorrow is possible.”

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ASTS stock has risen 48% over the past year.

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