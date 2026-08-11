Combined with deals signed since Q2 closed, Rocket Lab has already booked more than $1 billion in new launch and space systems contracts, the firm said.

For the third quarter, Rocket Lab guided revenue of $250 million to $265 million, another expected record, with an adjusted core loss of $17 million to $23 million.

Neutron remains on track for its first flight in the fourth quarter of 2026, with Stage 1 tank production aligned for pad delivery, the firm said.

Founder and CEO Sir Peter Beck called Q2 “another fantastic quarter for Rocket Lab.”

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) slipped about 6% in after-hours trading on Monday after reporting a higher-than-expected second-quarter loss, though investor optimism was maintained by the firm’s strong order backlog and Neutron launch timeline.

The company posted revenue of $234 million, up 62% from a year earlier and $34 million above its prior record. That beat expectations near $231 million. Net loss narrowed to $49.3 million, or $0.08 a share, though it stayed higher than an estimated loss of $0.05.

Backlog reached a new high of $2.36 billion, up 137% year over year. Combined with deals signed since the quarter closed, Rocket Lab has already booked more than $1 billion in new launch and space systems contracts, the firm said.

CEO Highlights Momentum And Big Moves

Founder and CEO Sir Peter Beck called it “another fantastic quarter for Rocket Lab, highlighted by record results and massive momentum that has continued well after the close.” He pointed to “surging demand across all areas of our business” and said the backlog growth plus fresh contracts show strong ongoing strength.

Beck also noted the closed acquisitions of Mynaric and Motiv, plus the announced deal to buy Iridium Communications. “Together, these moves position Rocket Lab to accelerate our future into space applications by becoming a self-launching, tier-1 space power that will deliver critical communications capability to millions of users worldwide,” he said.

Plans for Neutron, New Systems, and Contracts

Rocket Lab has secured more than $437 million in new launch contracts across Electron, HASTE, and Neutron launch vehicles, lifting its launch backlog past 90 missions. It also won a $397 million Space Force deal to build and launch Flatellite spacecraft on Neutron for tracking airborne threats, plus more than $160 million in contracts for three geostationary satellites—including its first U.S. government work in that orbit.

Neutron remains on track for its first flight in the fourth quarter of 2026, with Stage 1 tank production aligned for pad delivery, the firm said. The company also booked a dedicated Neutron mission for Kepler Communications, targeted no earlier than 2028 from Wallops Island, on Monday.

The company also recently unveiled GHOST, a portable launch system set for its first Alaska site and a 2027 debut, and established a German unit to expand manufacturing for European customers.

Looking Ahead

For the third quarter, Rocket Lab guided revenue of $250 million to $265 million, another expected record, with an adjusted core loss of $17 million to $23 million. The company closed the quarter with more than $2.1 billion in cash.

How Did RKLB Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around RKLB stock stayed within the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

Certain stocktwits users focused on the company's unchanged Neutron launch timeline.

Another highlighted that the ultimate launch of Neutron will send the stock soaring ‘much much higher.”

A third user cheered the company’s order backlog.

RKLB stock has risen 15% year-to-date.

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