Trump Media & Technology Group recorded a $238.1 million second-quarter net loss, heavily weighed down by paper markdowns on digital assets, even as revenue expanded 89%.

A $190.4 million unrealized decline in digital holdings and equity investments expanded Trump Media’s net loss to $238.1 million.

Quarterly revenue climbed 89% year-over-year to $1.7 million, bolstered by the commercial rollout of streaming service Truth+ and the launch of Truth API.

Interim CEO Kevin McGurn highlighted progress toward a proposed fourth-quarter merger with TAE Technologies.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) share price slipped 0.3% after-hours after the Truth Social company reported a $238.1 million loss for the second quarter of 2026, driven largely by markdowns on its cryptocurrency holdings and investment portfolio.

However, revenue metrics were strong, with the parent company of Truth Social posting an 89% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. Management pointed to a solid balance sheet containing $2 billion in total assets and detailed ongoing efforts to diversify the enterprise into data licensing and clean energy infrastructure.

Crypto Swings Weigh On Bottom Line

The vast majority of DJT’s $238.1 million quarterly loss stemmed from non-cash accounting items rather than direct operational burn.

Unrealized losses on digital assets, pledged tokens, and equity securities accounted for $190.4 million of the shortfall. Additional non-cash line items included $11.7 million in accreted interest and $8.1 million in stock-based compensation.

“Our operating expenses are largely impacted by the price volatility of digital assets,” Chief Financial Officer Phillip Juhan said during the company’s first-ever earnings call.

Despite these headline losses, Trump Media maintains significant liquidity. The firm closed the quarter holding approximately $1.9 billion in financial assets, and operational cash usage stood at $13.7 million for the quarter, which included $25.6 million in legal payments tied to legacy litigation.

Truth API Aids Revenue

Quarterly revenue rose to $1.7 million, up from $0.9 million recorded in the second quarter of 2025, most of it coming through ad services on Truth Social.

A central element of the company’s monetization plan is Truth API, a commercial data-licensing product introduced earlier in August. The subscription-based data feed provides institutional clients and analytics organizations with rapid access to some posts from prominent Truth Social accounts.

Company executives revealed that over ten commercial customer agreements have already been executed for the data feed, establishing a recurring business-to-business revenue stream meant to insulate the company from traditional digital advertising fluctuations.

Nuclear Energy Pivot

DJT expects its proposed merger with TAE Technologies Inc., a private fusion power developer, to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory clearance and shareholder approval.

"Over the past few months, we've sharpened our strategic direction and brought real discipline to how we allocate capital," Kevin McGurn, interim CEO, said in a statement accompanying the earnings release. He added that the planned combination with TAE Technologies represents a logical evolution toward building "durable, un-cancellable infrastructure, this time in energy security."

DJT Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ with ‘low’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock had gained about 30% over the previous session.

DJT stock has lost 29.4% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<