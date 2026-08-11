The telehealth company reported a second-quarter net loss of $86.3 million versus prior-year net income of $42.5 million.

HIMS, however, raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $3.1 billion–$3.3 billion and updated adjusted core profit guidance to $275 million–$325 million.

If the FDA allows compounding, Hims is ready with a verified supply chain for peptides, the company said.

Hims plans to offer injectable and oral testosterone replacement therapies as well on the platform by year-end.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) fell about 6% in after-hours trading on Monday after the firm reported a wider second-quarter (Q2) net loss, lower gross margins, and softer adjusted core profit, which weighed on investors despite a revenue beat and raised full-year guidance.

The telehealth company is now looking to expand its offerings with oral and injectable testosterone replacement therapies and peptides while ramping up the use of artificial intelligence to enhance customer service.

Q2 Growth And Raised Guidance

Q2 revenue hit $753.2 million, up 38% year-over-year, comfortably beating Wall Street estimates of $730.12 million, thanks to a 16% jump in U.S. revenue. Subscribers reached nearly 2.9 million, up 19%. Monthly revenue per average subscriber rose 21% to $92. The firm’s international revenue surged more than 17-fold to $131 million after the June close of the Eucalyptus acquisition.

Gross margin fell to 64% from 76%. Net loss was $86.3 million versus prior-year net income of $42.5 million. Adjusted core profit came in at $60.3 million, down from $82.2 million, though above an estimated $47.26 million.

The company, however, raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $3.1 billion–$3.3 billion and updated adjusted core profit guidance to $275 million–$325 million. Third-quarter revenue is expected to be $880 million–$900 million, with adjusted core profit of $75 million–$95 million.

Further, the company's management also expressed increased confidence in the 2030 targets of at least $6.5 billion in revenue and $1.3 billion in adjusted core profit.

New Categories And Peptides

Hims provides treatments for low testosterone, such as enclomiphene. Testosterone is scaling faster than any specialty outside weight loss just three quarters after launch, the company said on Monday.

Hims now plans to offer injectable and oral testosterone replacement therapies as well on the platform by year-end.

The company is also developing a best-in-class peptides offering with U.S.-manufactured products, clinical guidance, and blood testing, the firm said. Peptides are rising fast in popularity, especially for wellness, recovery, and related uses. However, there are currently limits on compounding several categories of peptides.

If the FDA allows compounding, Hims is ready with a verified supply chain, the company said. In the meantime, it plans to offer already-allowed peptides such as glutathione before year-end.

On AI And Acceleration

CEO Andrew Dudum said, “Hims & Hers is delivering a world-class health experience at a global scale and a reasonable price for the nearly 3 million people who rely on us…As we rebuild the consumer health experience from the ground up with a doctor-led AI clinical engine, the depth and breadth of our relationships with customers worldwide has never been greater.”

On the earnings call, CTO Mo Elshenawy detailed a phased AI-native rollout for Hers weight-loss customers that began in early July. Users sent three times more messages, AI handled 80% of questions, and non-clinical support tasks fell nearly 50%. The company plans an AI research and development (R&D) lab in Menlo Park and aims to keep clinicians in charge of decisions.

“We expect our domestic business to continue accelerating through the second half of the year. This momentum, combined with the meaningful efficiencies we’re generating from our investments in AI and technology, positions us to make access to high-touch, comprehensive care more affordable while also significantly expanding our reach internationally,” CFO Yemi Okupe noted.

How Did HIMS Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HIMS jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘low’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user highlighted that the company has been missing earnings estimates for two consecutive quarters.

Another user voiced optimism for more mergers and acquisition deals involving HIMS going forward.

HIMS stock has dropped 2% year-to-date.

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