AST SpaceMobile targets approximately 45 satellites in orbit in early 2027.

The company said it was on track to achieve full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $150.0 million to $200.0 million.

Revenue backlog increased to approximately $1.30 billion.

Reported Q2 revenue of $31.5 million, lower than the $33.9 million analysts expected.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) share price dropped about 3.5% after-hours on Monday after the company’s second-quarter revenue and earnings missed analyst expectations as investor attention shifted towards the company’s future launches.

AST SpaceMobile posted a wider net loss of $230.9 million, or $0.77 per share, a much higher loss compared to the $0.35 per share analysts expected for the second quarter, up from a loss of $99.4 million, or $0.41 per share, during the same period last year.

Although revenue grew significantly to $31.5 million from $1.16 million a year ago, it fell short of the $33.9 million projected by analysts according to Fiscal.ai. According to the company, the revenue for the quarter was primarily fueled by milestone achievements related to U.S. government contracts as well as gateway deliveries.

Investors were focused on the company’s plan to launch further Bluebird satellites. “Following the recent orbital launch of BlueBirds 11, 12, and 13, our space-based cellular broadband network has now grown to 13 spacecraft in orbit, each the largest ever in low Earth orbit, with approximately 20,000 square feet of combined aperture hardware deployed,” Abel Avellan, AST SpaceMobile’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said.

“As we get ready to ship BlueBirds 14, 15, and 16 and continue expanding our constellation with production ongoing through BlueBird 46, we are preparing to initiate beta services with select strategic partners.”

ASTS Stock: 2026 Outlook And Launch Plans

The company said it was on track to achieve full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $150 million to $200 million, supported by additional contract awards from the U.S. Government.

AST SpaceMobile currently operates 13 satellites in orbit, following the launch of six spacecraft in a 50-day period. This expansion of their satellite network is accompanied by an increase in commercial and government agreements.

The company is now preparing to ship three additional satellites. Concurrently, production and assembly are ongoing for subsequent spacecraft, spanning from BlueBird 17 through BlueBird 46.

ASTS, in an earnings presentation, also reiterated its target of 45 satellites in orbit by 2027.

On a global scale, the company announced it secured partnerships with more than 60 mobile network operators, providing potential access to over 3 billion subscribers. Testing and network integration initiatives are currently in progress throughout various European nations—including Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, Orange, Telefónica, and Vodafone Ukraine—as well as within Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Canada, contingent upon receiving the necessary regulatory clearances.

ASTS Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user was bullish on the company’s future launch schedules.

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ASTS stock has lost 2.7% year-to-date. The Tema Space Innovators ETF (NASA) gained 5% during the same period.

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