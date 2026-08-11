Intel’s stock dropped 4%, weighing on the Nasdaq after announcing a $15 billion stock offering.

The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower, while the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%.

President Donald Trump lashed out against Iran’s demands for war compensation.

International benchmark Brent crude futures settled up 5% at $87.72.

U.S. stock indices ended lower on Monday as oil prices jumped, stoking rate hike worries ahead of key inflation data due this week.

The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower, while the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%. The Russell 2000, which tracks stocks with small market capitalizations, fell 0.6%.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 futures were little changed, while Nasdaq 100 futures inched up 0.1%.

Among ETFs tracking benchmark indexes, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) slipped 0.1%, and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ended Monday 0.4% lower, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) eased 0.2%.

Meanwhile, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) dropped 2%, owing to weakness in Intel (INTC) stock after the company said it’s going to be offering $15 billion in common stock. Nvidia (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL) also contributed to declines. The broader Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) slipped 0.6%.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for SPY, QQQ and DIA was ‘bearish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

US Market Drivers

Index Move Close Dow Jones Industrial Average -0.1% 53,975.98 S&P 500 -0.1% 7,753.11 Nasdaq 100 -0.3% 29,621.81

Geopolitics once again took center stage in Monday’s trading session amid signs of escalating tension between the U.S. and Iran after President Trump, over the weekend, told Axios that the U.S. was “only semi-negotiating” with Iran and wanted the country to feel economic pressure.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled up about 5.1% at $82.13 per barrel, and the international benchmark Brent crude futures settled up 5% at $87.72. Oil stockpiles in the U.S. also dropped to the lowest level since January 1983.

“The failure of the governments to hold talks is worrying Wall Street participants, who had thought last week that the path to an agreement was increasingly narrow,” Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers told Bloomberg in an interview.

Among key data releases, the U.S. July inflation data is scheduled for release this week, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) arriving on Wednesday and the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday. The CPI is seen rising 0.1% in July following a 0.4% decline in the prior month, based on the median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists

Trending Stocks To Watch

SpaceX (SPCX): Shares of the rocket maker closed up 4% on Monday, climbing back above its IPO price of $135, after several weeks under.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR): Investor Michael Burry on Monday doubled down on his high-stakes bet against Palantir.

Tesla (TSLA): The EV maker on Monday unveiled a production-ready Cybercab with factory-integrated Starlink satellite internet hardware.

Netflix (NFLX): The online content platform finalized its 2026 U.S. Upfront negotiations, securing nearly twice the advertising commitments compared to the previous year.

Intel (INTC): The chipmaker announced a proposed offering of its common stock worth $15 billion.

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