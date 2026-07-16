A massive sell-off in chipmakers Samsung and SK Hynix sent South Korea's KOSPI index tumbling by 6.3%. The rout had a ripple effect across the region, with Japan's Nikkei also dropping 3%, though bond markets found some relief on cooler inflation data.

South Korean markets suffered a carnage, with the benchmark KOSPI index falling a startling 6.3% in a single session. The catastrophe was sparked by a violent sell-off of the country's major chipmakers. This was not a modest drop; it was a huge market event. The suffering was focused in the technology industry. Samsung shares, a barometer for the global electronics sector, fell nearly 8%. The damage was even worse for SK Hynix, which saw its stock value plummet by an astounding 11%. These two behemoths were the primary drivers of the KOSPI's precipitous decline, creating a vortex that dragged the entire index down with it.

Wider Regional Sell-Off

The unfavourable feeling was not limited to Seoul. In Japan, the Nikkei index fell by 3% as investors reacted to regional tech weakness. The contagion spread throughout the East China Sea. Taiwanese equities also closed the day in the red, albeit the losses were more confined. The market there declined 0.5%, demonstrating that while the fear was global, the storm's core remained firmly in South Korea.

Bonds Find a Silver Lining

In striking contrast to the volatility in the equity market, there was some positive news for bond investors. Bond markets surged, delivering the only bright light in an otherwise terrible day for Asian finance. What inspired this optimism? The root of the euphoria, according to market analysts, was cooler-than-expected inflation. This allowed bonds to resist the trend, drawing capital that was fleeing the volatility in equities. It was a traditional flight to safety, but one with a special trigger.