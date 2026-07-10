According to a report by CNBC, Kraken is preparing to relaunch its app with agentic trading soon.

Kraken’s Chief Data Officer Kamo Asatryan reportedly said that the company’s AI-powered tools are designed to help retail investors make more informed trading decisions.

The move would put Kraken in the same league as Coinbase, Gemini, and Bitget, all of which have already launched AI trading features.

The rollout comes after Kraken paused its IPO plans earlier this year, with investors now expecting a third-quarter listing.

Kraken (KRAKZZX) is reportedly preparing to relaunch its app with agentic trading at its core, playing catch-up with incumbent listed cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase (COIN) and Gemini (GEMI) and ahead of its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) later this year.

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Kraken’s Chief Data Officer Kamo Asatryan told CNBC that Kraken's version is centered around addressing the gap between retail traders that buy cryptocurrencies at peaks and selling at troughs out of fear-of-missing-out (FOMO) and professional traders who stay engaged through every cycle.

"It's important for customers who are more everyday people to have that same capability and be as well informed as the professional traders," he said. Retail sentiment around Kraken’s pre-IPO ticker on Stocktwits trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing, and reflected a price of $32.94.

Kraken Follows Coinbase, Gemini

By the time Kraken's agentic trading push reportedly arrives, it will be the fourth major exchange to ship the feature. Gemini rolled out "Agentic Trading" in late April 2026, letting users connect AI models like Claude and ChatGPT directly to trading accounts. Coinbase followed in June 2026 with agentic trading support and tools for AI agents to trade and pay for premium research.

Bitget upgraded its Agent Hub for faster AI-driven trading back in March. Kraken enters last among the group.

Kraken’s IPO Pitch Deck In Disguise?

The product timing lines up with Kraken's plans to enter the public market. The exchange confidentially filed a draft S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commisson (SEC) in November 2025, in which it targeted to list in the first-quarter (Q1) of 2026 backed by an $800 million raise that valued the company at $20 billion.

It paused those plans in March, earlier this year, citing market conditions, and its valuation has since slipped to roughly $13.3 billion following a $200 million investment from Deutsche Borse in April. Co-CEO Arjun Sethi said in May the company was "roughly 80% ready" to list, with many anticipating the lunch in the third-quarter (Q3).

Coinbase and Gemini, the two rivals that beat Kraken to agentic trading, are both already public. COIN’s stock edged 0.5% higher in afternoon trade on Friday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day.

Meanwhile, GEMI’s stock gained over 1% in afternoon trade despite getting a price target cut from Morgan Stanely. The firm reduced its outlook on Gemini to $5.50 from $6, and kept an ‘Equal Weight’ rating on the shares amid it’s broader sector revision ahead of second quarter (Q2) earnings. Retail sentiment around the company on Stocktwits fell to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day.

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