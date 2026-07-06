Addressing reporters at the White House, the U.S. President said that these Trump Accounts are being funded using seed money from the United States government and contributions from individuals.

Trump said his administration is considering a similar plan for adults in the U.S., mirroring a program implemented by the Australian government.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, all contributions to the program would be initially invested in the State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF.

Four other ETFs have also been chosen by the Treasury Department that account holders can select from later on.

President Donald Trump on Monday announced the debut of Trump Accounts, saying that more than $800 million will be invested in the U.S. stock markets this week on behalf of American children.

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Addressing reporters at the White House, the U.S. President said that these Trump Accounts are being funded using seed money from the United States government and contributions from individuals.

“Today, with the opening bell of the stock market, those accounts will now begin to grow right along with our booming economy, and I really believe we’ll have the biggest boom of all [time]. You haven’t seen anything yet,” he said.

Trump Says Plans Being Considered For Adults

Trump also said that his administration is considering a similar plan for adults in the U.S., mirroring a program implemented by the Australian government.

“We’re going to be talking about that with Congress and see if we can implement it, and that would be more for grown-ups as opposed to children. But it’s going to be something that’s going to be great if we can get it done, and we’re going to try very hard,” he added.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, all contributions to the program would be initially invested in the State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF.

Four other ETFs have also been chosen by the government that account holders can select from later on. This includes BlackRock Inc.’s iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and iShares Core S&P Total US Stock Market ETF (ITOT), Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), and State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM).

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) founder Michael Dell and his wife, Susan Dell, who pledged $6.25 billion to the Trump Accounts initiative, were also present beside Trump during the announcement.

“Go out and buy a Dell computer. He's not doing it for that, but I bet his business bread has gotten even bigger,” Trump said.

SPCX President Joins Trump Accounts Program

SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell announced on Monday that she and her husband are each contributing one share of SpaceX to more than 2 million Trump Accounts.

“Every American child under 18 can benefit from having a Trump Account, but our gift specifically goes to the Accounts of children (ages 11-17) that live in areas with lower average household incomes with a bit more emphasis for those that live near our central Texas home,” Shotwell said in a post on X.

Gwynne Shotwell's post on X | @Gwynne_Shotwell/X

What Are Trump Accounts?

Trump Accounts are a new type of tax-advantaged investment account for children created under the 2025 tax law signed by Trump. They are designed to help families start investing for a child's future from an early age, with the federal government providing seed money for eligible newborns.

Any eligible U.S. child under age 18 with a valid Social Security number can have a Trump Account opened by a parent or guardian.

Children who are U.S. citizens born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028 qualify for a one-time $1,000 federal deposit.

Family members, friends, employers, charities, and certain government entities can contribute up to $5,000 per year.

At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, rose 0.55%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) gained 1.54%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) declined 0.33%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits regarding the S&P 500 ETF was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

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