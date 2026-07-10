The pullback appears driven by a mix of profit-taking and cautious Wall Street comments after a whopping 48% rally in June and a smaller 3% rally in May.

Moderna confirmed in June that its seasonal flu vaccine candidate, mRNA-1010, remains on track for a regulatory decision by August 5.

Earlier this month, CNBC’s Jim Cramer also said Moderna is “finally investable again” after years of uncertainty.

Moderna continues to target cash breakeven by 2028.



Shares of vaccine maker Moderna Inc (MRNA) fell 11% on Friday following a strong rally that had pushed the shares above $85 earlier in the month.

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The stock is now on track to clock its worst week since August 2025, if losses hold.

The pullback appears driven by a mix of profit-taking and cautious Wall Street comments after a whopping 48% rally in June and a smaller 3% rally in May.

Announcements That Drove Former Rally

Moderna confirmed in June that its seasonal flu vaccine candidate, mRNA-1010, remains on track for a regulatory decision by August 5. This follows the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee’s unanimous 9-0 vote recommending approval for use in adults 50 years and older.

Earlier this month, CNBC’s Jim Cramer also said Moderna is “finally investable again” after years of uncertainty following the fade of its COVID vaccine revenue. He pointed to the company’s expanding pipeline beyond infectious diseases, particularly its oncology programs such as the late-stage intismeran (mRNA-4157) personalized cancer therapy in combination with Merck’s Keytruda in melanoma, along with progress on its seasonal flu vaccine.

Cramer stated that “for the first time in a long time, the company seems like it has something to get excited about” and now has “a plethora of thoughtful, new products and clear roadmap to profitability,” though he advised investors to wait for a pullback before buying, noting that meaningful results will take years.

This was followed by positive but cautious Wall Street comments on the stock.

Bank of America raised its price target on Moderna to $38 from $34 but maintained an Underperform rating, citing limited surprises expected in the upcoming Q2 results due to prior guidance and recent pipeline updates. The firm said investor attention will likely focus on updated second-half catalyst timing, pricing and access for approved vaccines, and confirmation of revenue growth and operating expense reduction targets.

RBC Capital raised its price target to $45 from $38 while keeping a Sector Perform rating, noting strong momentum across the biotech sector driven by positive clinical data and improving perceptions of FDA flexibility, with Q2 earnings expected to be seasonally strong and M&A activity likely to continue.

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison, meanwhile, maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock but raised the price target from $33 to $39, citing the benefits of lower interest rates on the broader biotech sector.

Upcoming Catalysts

Looking ahead, the biggest near-term catalyst is the FDA’s decision on Moderna’s seasonal flu vaccine, mRNA-1010. Second-quarter earnings, due July 31, will offer updates on revenue trends and launch plans. Later this year, investors will watch for late-stage data on the company’s individualized cancer therapy in melanoma and potential approvals for its updated COVID-19 vaccine in Europe and other markets. Moderna continues to target cash breakeven by 2028.

How Did MRNA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MRNA stock stayed within the bearish territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at normal levels. According to the platform’s internal data, retail chatter has risen by about 280% over the past 30 days.

A Stocktwits user highlighted the stock’s drop from its levels in late June.

Another user voiced optimism for a significant rally in a few years and termed the dip a good opportunity to add more.

A third user attributed the selloff on Friday to profit-taking.

MRNA stock has gained by about 132% year-to-date.

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