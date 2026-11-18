Anthropic's IPO is a test for whether markets turn back to risk-on, Hayes said.

Arthur Hayes said an AI-driven credit crunch could cause a crash similar to those seen in 1929, 1873 and 1907.

Authorities could respond with austerity as they did early in the Great Depression, he said, and Bitcoin could fall to $10,000.

Hayes said he doesn't think that's going to happen, because politicians would rather print money than do a hard reset.

Bitcoin (BTC) edged higher early on Wednesday, but Arthur Hayes said the token could fall to $10,000 in a 1929-style crash, though he doubts authorities would allow it.

In an interview with Michaël van de Poppe on the New Era Finance podcast on Tuesday, Hayes set the scenario. When asked how bad things could get if the AI trade derailed, he compared it to some of the worst market collapses in history. "I think we are seeing a 1929, 1873, 1907 sell situation," he said.

The capital tied up in the AI buildout is so huge that a credit crunch would blow out far beyond tech, Hayes said. Through data centers and exports, he said, economies from North Asia to South America were exposed. "Everybody is in on the same trade," he said, adding that a pullback would leave "the entire world" facing a deflationary event.

The Danger Is Austerity

Hayes said it was about how governments reacted and how deep the fall was. He cited the early years of the Great Depression, when U.S. officials let over leveraged borrowers fail rather than intervene. He said he does not expect it to happen. "Now I don't believe that any authority will choose austerity," he said. Politicians who cut spending get voted out, he argued, so the likely path is to "print the money, kick the can."

“The U.S. economy is highly levered to the stock market. The Fed cuts interest rates, it restarts money printing, all the traditional things that they do to sort of pump the stock market back up.” Arthur Hayes, CEO of Flop Labs

If the authorities went that route again, “Bitcoin would go down to $10,000," he said. In that case, Bitcoin might still beat other assets, but investors will lose a lot of money, he added. What is attractive about Bitcoin and gold is the bet on more money printing, Hayes said. "But again, there could be austerity," he added.

Bitcoin's Test: Anthropic IPO

But for now, Hayes said, crypto was being sold first because investors who needed the cash usually turned to their most liquid assets. Bitcoin trades around the clock and is easy to sell in a broad risk-off move.

“What do I do? I go long crypto. I go long gold. I go long these assets that were unloved during the AI boom,” Hayes added. But if Anthropic has a strong debut, he said, the markets are back to risk-on mode.

Earlier in the week, Hayes warned that Anthropic’s share price could struggle to move higher after listing because of heavy dilution. Anthropic will price its shares on Wednesday and start trading on Nasdaq Thursday.

Bitcoin’s price was trading at about $64,280, up 0.4% over 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC remained in the 'bearish' zone, while chatter around it stayed at 'high' levels over the past day.

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