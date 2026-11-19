Morningstar remains bullish on Anthropic’s growth, listing its technological edge and expanding customer base as main drivers.

Morningstar analysts see Anthropic’s growth hinging on enterprise AI adoption, model capabilities, and revenue.

Analysts see nearly $360 billion in annual revenue for Anthropic by 2031.

Morningstar sees stronger AI models and research driving growth for Anthropic.

Anthropic’s initial public offering (IPO) investment case boils down to three critical questions, according to Morningstar. The firm believes the AI startup’s long-term prospects depend on growing enterprise adoption, continued advances in model skills, and its ability to monetize those improvements, with revenue expected to reach nearly $360 billion by 2031.

ANT’s Enterprise Demand, AI Progress And Monetization Take Center Stage

In a report published after reviewing Anthropic's regulatory filing in November, Morningstar analysts Malik Ahmed Khan and Tucker Hawthorne identified three factors that could shape Anthropic's financial future: whether businesses will continue expanding their AI usage, whether technological improvements will create additional commercial opportunities, and whether Anthropic can turn its products into sustainable revenue.

The analysts remain positive on all three fronts and suggest Anthropic could post nearly $360 billion in annual revenue by 2031. Anthropic’s public listing is valued at $1.5 trillion at $83 a share, above the expected range.

Anthropic Enterprise AI Adoption Could Have Room To Grow

According to the analysts, some investors question whether companies will continue increasing their AI spending. While businesses have budget limits, large enterprises have the resources to develop exclusive technology or rely on less expensive alternatives.

However, Morningstar believes these concerns ignore how early businesses remain in adopting AI solutions. Anthropic is also attracting customers beyond major technology companies, reducing its dependence on those capable of developing competing products.

Better AI Models Could Unlock New Revenue Opportunities

The analysts highlighted three advantages. First, Anthropic's use of AI in its own research could boost model development, while restrictions on competitors copying its technology may help protect it against open-weight alternatives.

More advanced models could help Anthropic handle complex tasks and serve businesses willing to pay more for AI solutions. The company is also developing products for industries where demand for advanced AI is still growing.

Monetizing AI: A Challenge For Anthropic

Despite the positives, Morningstar acknowledged that Anthropic faces risks in converting its tech products into financial returns. Cheaper AI products could become capable enough for many customers, thereby limiting Anthropic's pricing power.

Anthropic: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ANT stock was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

A user said, “Market makers set up shorts. As soon as market opens $ANT is going to make things beserk and shoot everything up.”

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