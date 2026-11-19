Blackwell is Nvidia’s previous-generation AI GPU platform. Its successor, Vera Rubin, is now in production and beginning to ship.

Trump’s comments follow his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Nvidia-directed AI financial collective, including Wall Street giants, has not dispersed any money so far, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Intel signed the first outside customer for its 18A chip process and announced a new partnership with Microsoft.

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) and Intel (INTC) rose in post-market hours after a five-session rout as investors turned to a series of new triggers regarding the top chipmakers.

Anthropic priced its IPO higher than its previously indicated range late on Wednesday, signaling strong interest and lifting sentiment across the broader AI trade. NVDA stock rose 1.5% in overnight trading, while INTC stock rose 3.8%.

President Donald Trump said the U.S. might allow the sale of Nvidia’s Blackwell chips to China in the future, if he stays in office. “In two years or three years, I would, if I were here, I would say, go ahead. You can now sell Blackwells because they’ll have something else,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News from Shenzhen, China.

Blackwell is Nvidia’s previous-generation AI GPU platform. Its successor, Vera Rubin, is now in production and beginning to ship.

Trump’s comments follow his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. China’s access to AI chips was a major flashpoint at the summit following the ouster of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang over an affair with a woman suspected to be a Chinese spy, Bloomberg reported.

Meanwhile, more newsbreaks in the Nvidia fallout were pouring in. The Information reported, citing sources, that Jeffrey Kessler, who oversees the Commerce Dept.'s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), pressured staff to expedite Nvidia H200 China sales despite red flags from other departments.

The said chips were approved by the U.S. for exports to Chinese customers with some conditions in December last year. At its recent earnings report, Nvidia said it paused H200 sales to China without offering a reason.

Nvidia’s AI Financing Vehicle Hasn’t Kicked In

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Nvidia-directed AI financial collective, which includes Wall Street giants such as Apollo Global Management and Blackstone, has not dispersed any money so far.

In August, when the initiative was announced, the group had pledged to funnel $500 billion for Nvidia chip purchases by customers. Investors are now increasingly skeptical that the program will reach its lofty ambitions now that Huang has been ousted, the Journal reported.

Intel’s New Contract Wins

Intel is coming off a changing stretch after its tepid earnings report late last month.

CEO Lip-Bu Tan on Wednesday said that the company had signed the first outside customer for its 18A chip process. “Resilient supply on the foundry is very important,” Tan said at the TomorrowX Summit in Austin, Texas. “And then 18A, I’m involved in production and we just signed the first customer,” Tan added, without naming the client.

Intel has touted 18A as key to a turnaround that would help turn the company into a competitive chip manufacturer. Intel’s technology chief, Pushkar Ranade, clarified on X that the external customer had signed up for Intel’s 18A-P process, which entered risk production in June.

Microsoft (MSFT) and Intel on Wednesday announced an expansion of their long-term collaboration to advance Azure infrastructure, including a multi-year agreement for Intel Xeon processor supply as demand for cloud and AI computing grows.

Intel shares have fallen sharply since its tepid earnings report on Oct. 29. The government-backed chipmaker issued a fourth-quarter sales outlook that missed expectations and said that the PC market slump will persist through at least the first half of 2027. Earlier this week, Nvidia cut its stake in Intel by 25%, adding more pressure on the stock.

Retail View On NVDA, INTC

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for NVDA remained ‘extremely bullish,’ while the sentiment for INTC improved to ‘bearish’ from ‘extremely bearish.’

Discussion around Huang and his possible return dominated the Nvidia forum. “Guys the AI sector will NOT rise until Jensen is either reinstated or accused of serious crime,” said a trader.

“There may be small spikes, but until the JH issue is resolved it will drag down the entire industry. Even if NVDA gets a new CEO there will be fud and doubt. Plain and simple.”

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