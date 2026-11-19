Snap’s CFO Douglas Hott, Chief Commercial Officer Harris Ronan, and Chief Accounting Officer Rebecca Morrow sold shares worth nearly $2.1 million.

Hott sold 129,203 shares on Nov. 16 for approximately $657,617 to cover tax withholding obligations.

Ronan sold 140,437 shares on Nov. 16, and another 100,000 shares on Nov. 17 worth a total of about $1.26 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Morrow sold 19,221 shares on Nov. 16 and another 15,520 shares on Nov. 18 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, totaling approximately $183,563.

Shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP) climbed nearly 1% in overnight trading late Wednesday amid growing investor interest in the social media company. SNAP stock has fallen over 30% so far this year, with retail traders speculating about a potential buyout.

Meanwhile, company insiders, including CFO Douglas Hott, Chief Commercial Officer Harris Ronan, and Chief Accounting Officer Rebecca Morrow, sold SNAP shares worth nearly $2.1 million.

Insiders Offload SNAP Shares

According to regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Hott sold 129,203 shares on Nov. 16, at a weighted average price of $5.0898 per share, for approximately $657,617. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations associated with the settlement of restricted stock units (RSUs).

Ronan sold 140,437 shares on Nov. 16, at a weighted average price of $5.0896 per share, for approximately $714,768. He sold another 100,000 shares on Nov. 17 at a weighted average price of $5.4219 per share, worth approximately $542,190. Both transactions of 240,437 shares, worth about $1.26 million, were under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Morrow sold 19,221 shares on Nov. 16 at a weighted average price of $5.0918, worth a total of about $97,869. She sold another 15,520 shares on Nov. 18 at an average price of $5.5215, worth approximately $85,694. Both transactions were under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and totalled approximately $183,563.

Retail Traders Harbor Buyout Dreams

SNAP stock is down more than 32% in 2026. Meanwhile, retail traders on Stocktwits said only a buyout announcement could reverse share prices.

One user said, “$SNAP yeah the only way there’s upside here will be on a buyout rumor. This cow is milked completely out lol.”

Another user said, “$SNAP maybe open ai like to buy snap at $55BILLION valuation based on twitter purchase…Sam wants to beat ELON.”

A third user said, “$SNAP this jump is so sus. SOMEONE KNOWS something and it leaked. Im going to double my position.”

Retail sentiment around SNAP stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing amid ‘normal’ message volumes.

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