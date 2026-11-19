Alibaba faces weakness as investors worry that AI spending, e-commerce price wars in China, and the country’s weak outlook are squeezing the business.

Analysts expect Q2 revenue to grow 9% to $40.49 billion and adjusted profit to rise over 150% to $1.65 per share.

BABA tumbled to a 22-month low on Wednesday as investors assessed how new U.S. limits on access to advanced AI technology would affect its business.

Retail sentiment for BABA was ‘extremely bullish.’

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) stock dipped over 2% in overnight trading ahead of Thursday’s session, nearing a two-year low and signaling a bearish setup ahead of the Chinese tech giant’s quarterly report.

BABA tumbled to a 22-month low the previous day as investors assessed how new U.S. limits on access to advanced AI technology would affect its business.

Earlier this week, the U.S. announced rules restricting overseas data centers from remotely providing large amounts of advanced U.S. chip computing to companies in China and other restricted countries.

The rules also add licensing requirements for certain chip sales to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that the government is considering asking U.S. companies to publicly disclose when they use Chinese AI models, potentially on their websites.

Meanwhile, Alibaba is also under authorities’ scrutiny over its link to Megaspeed and its former CEO, Alice Huang, who are said to have ties to Beijing and are at the center of the recent crisis at Nvidia.

BABA Results On The Deck

Analysts expect fiscal second-quarter revenue to grow 9% to $40.49 billion and adjusted profit to rise over 150% to $1.65 per share, according to Koyfin.

Once riding the AI wave, Alibaba has plunged in recent months as investors worry that heavy AI spending and price competition in e-commerce are squeezing profits and cash flow, with a weak outlook for the Chinese economy further dampening sentiment. BABA is down by over 42% year to date.

Retail View On BABA

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for BABA has risen sharply over the past week and was ‘extremely bullish’ as of early Thursday.

“$BABA time (to) start loading after earnings. Will be good in 5 years,” said a trader, while another called the stock “way undervalued.”

A third wrote: “this company that makes multiple billions of dollars and invested in themselves goes down every day. The bleeding has to stop at a certain point. It’s not going to zero, so where’s it gonna end? Who knows, but the turnaround is gonna be epic and I’m gonna dump another half million dollars into this.”

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