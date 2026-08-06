Avoid leaving doors open, constantly changing the temperature, and using an old non-inverter AC. A 5-star inverter AC can cut your bill by 40%.

For example, a 1.5-ton 5-star AC running for 8 hours at 24°C costs about ₹1800 a month. At 20°C, it's ₹2800. Add the wet towel trick, and that ₹1800 bill can drop to just ₹1300-₹1400.