Want Lower AC Bills? This Wet Towel Cooling Trick Is Worth Trying at Home
A simple wet towel trick may help rooms feel cooler, reducing the need to rely heavily on air conditioning. Discover how this easy home cooling hack, along with smart AC habits, can help save energy and improve comfort.
AC power saving Tips
Your AC's biggest challenge isn't just the heat; it's the humidity in the air. It can take up to 40 minutes just to remove moisture before cooling even begins. This is when your meter spins like a rocket, shooting up your bill. We've got a super trick to fix this.
How does the wet towel work?
Follow these 3 steps
- Wet a large cotton towel, wring it out completely, and hang it on a chair or in front of a fan. The fan speeds up evaporation. Remove it once you switch on the AC.
- Never place the wet towel on or near the AC's indoor unit. The moisture can short the PCB circuit and cause fungus, leading to a ₹3000 repair bill.
- At night, hang a small damp towel on a window grill. It will keep the room cool, making 24°C feel like 22°C. This trick at 26°C can save you ₹700-₹800 a month, as every 1°C increase saves 6% power.
5 tips to reduce the bill by 50%
- Avoid 16-18°C; it just runs the compressor non-stop. 24-26°C is perfect.
- Use the ceiling fan on low speed to circulate cool air.
- Block gaps under doors and use thick curtains to prevent cool air from escaping.
- A dirty filter consumes 15% more power, so wash it regularly.
- Use sunfilm on west-facing windows to block daytime heat.
What not to do
Avoid leaving doors open, constantly changing the temperature, and using an old non-inverter AC. A 5-star inverter AC can cut your bill by 40%.
For example, a 1.5-ton 5-star AC running for 8 hours at 24°C costs about ₹1800 a month. At 20°C, it's ₹2800. Add the wet towel trick, and that ₹1800 bill can drop to just ₹1300-₹1400.
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