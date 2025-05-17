Every year, May 17th is celebrated as World Hypertension Day. The special purpose of celebrating this day is to create awareness among people about high blood pressure. High blood pressure or hypertension acts like a silent killer. If high blood pressure is not taken care of, then the risk of not only heart diseases but other life-threatening diseases increases. Let's know how hypertension can be controlled by making changes in daily lifestyle.

Do yoga to avoid chronic stress

Chronic stress increases the risk of high blood pressure. By doing meditation or mindfulness practice, not only do you get good sleep, but also maintain work-life balance. You must do yoga for half an hour daily to manage stress.

Stay away from smoking and drinking

Smoking and drinking excessively daily causes a lot of damage to the heart. Smoking puts pressure on the arteries and directly affects cardiovascular health. To control blood pressure, you should completely stop smoking and drinking.

Home monitor for blood pressure

By monitoring blood pressure daily, you can also avoid the dangers of hypertension. You can also monitor blood pressure with the help of a healthcare provider. If the doctor has advised you to take medicines, then take the medicine on time every day.

Exercise for 30 minutes daily

Exercising daily is very important for controlling high blood pressure. You can cycle, swim, or walk for about 30 minutes daily. Doing this will also reduce stress levels and keep blood pressure under control.

Diet for high blood pressure

If you have hypertension, then make changes in your diet as well. You should include fresh vegetables, fruits, grains, and lean protein in your diet. Also, reduce the amount of sodium in your food. The DASH diet is also considered the best diet for hypertension.