5 morning habits that can help control blood pressure and diabetes
Many people struggle to control their blood pressure and sugar levels. But by consistently consuming certain things on an empty stomach in the morning, you can easily reduce blood pressure and sugar levels.
| Published : May 14 2025, 02:50 PM
1 Min read
15
Image Credit : Getty
Cinnamon Water:
Drinking cinnamon water on an empty stomach daily helps regulate blood flow and blood sugar levels, and increases insulin sensitivity due to its antioxidants.
Image Credit : Getty
Pomegranate Juice:
Drinking pomegranate juice daily on an empty stomach helps dilate blood vessels and regulate blood flow due to its potassium and antioxidants. The vitamin C boosts immunity, and fiber aids digestion.
Image Credit : Getty
Flax Seeds:
Flax seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and lignans. Omega-3s lower blood pressure, fiber regulates blood sugar, and lignans act as antioxidants.
Image Credit : Getty
Amla (Indian Gooseberry):
Consuming amla or its juice on an empty stomach strengthens blood vessels, lowers blood pressure, and regulates blood sugar due to its vitamin C and antioxidants.
Image Credit : Getty
Turmeric Tea:
Turmeric tea with a pinch of black pepper, consumed on an empty stomach, helps lower blood pressure and regulate blood sugar due to curcumin's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
