Including potassium-rich foods into your diet is an easy way to boost your overall well-being.

Bananas:

A convenient snack packed with potassium for muscle and nerve function.

Sweet Potatoes:

Loaded with potassium and antioxidants, perfect for heart health.

Spinach:

A leafy green powerhouse offering potassium and essential nutrients.

Avocados:

A creamy source of potassium that also delivers healthy fats.

Tomatoes:

Rich in potassium and lycopene, supporting heart and skin health.

Coconut Water:

A hydrating drink with natural electrolytes and potassium.

 

Lentils:

A plant-based protein option with high potassium content for energy and repair

