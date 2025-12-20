Everyone desires good skin and often invests in expensive products. However, results may disappoint because using skincare products in the wrong order can reduce their effectiveness, making proper layering just as important as product quality.

Are you using expensive creams and serums available in the market to protect your skin but not seeing any results? Then the mistake might be in the order you are using them. If you don't have a clear idea of which product to use and when, it can do more harm than good. Simply put, the basic principle is to go from thin to thick products. Here is the correct order to follow for your skincare routine:

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

1. Cleansing

Whether it's morning or night, the first step in skincare is washing your face. Other products will only penetrate deep into the skin after removing dirt and oil. Wash your face with a face wash that suits your skin type.

2. Toner

Toner is used to maintain the skin's pH level after washing your face. You can take a little toner on your palm or a cotton pad and gently pat it on your face. This helps to clean the pores.

3. Serums

Those who use serums like Vitamin C or Hyaluronic Acid should apply them after the toner. Serums are most effective in addressing specific skin concerns. Give them some time to be absorbed into the skin.

4. Eye Cream

The skin around the eyes is very sensitive. Therefore, it is better to use an eye cream before a moisturizer. This helps to reduce dark circles and wrinkles under the eyes.

5. Moisturizer

A moisturizer is something that people with any skin type should not skip. It helps to 'lock' in the serums we applied earlier. This allows the skin to always stay hydrated.

6. Sunscreen

If you are doing your skincare routine during the day, the last step should be sunscreen. Sunscreen is mandatory whether you are in the sun or not, even if you are indoors. It protects the skin from ultraviolet rays. At night, you can use face oils or night creams instead of sunscreen.

Important things to remember: