Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    With 24,679 diamonds in a ring, Kerala jeweller earns Guinness World Record

    Ms Rijisha TV, a National Institute of Design postgraduate in lifestyle accessory design, methodically crafted 'The Touch of Ami,' and Guinness World Records entered it in the 'Most Diamonds Set in One Ring' category. This achievement required 90 exhausting days.

    With 24679 diamonds in a ring Kerala jeweller earns Guinness World Record gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 16, 2022, 5:50 PM IST

    SWA Diamonds, one of India's biggest ornament manufacturers, has set a Guinness World Record for 'the maximum number of diamonds placed in one ring.' The ring, which was made in Kerala's Malappuram region, has received numerous important honours, including the Guinness World Records and the Asian Book of Records. The ring's design was inspired by the pink oyster mushroom, which represents eternity, and it shines with 24,679 diamonds. This ring, dubbed 'The Touch of Ami,' has rendered the previous record of a ring with 12,638 diamonds obsolete.

    Ms Rijisha TV, a National Institute of Design postgraduate in lifestyle accessory design, methodically crafted 'The Touch of Ami,' and Guinness World Records entered it in the 'Most Diamonds Set in One Ring' category. This achievement required 90 exhausting days. SWA Diamonds won the global prize thanks in large part to Capestone, the parent business.

    Also Read | Watch: US duo set world record for high altitude catch by holding football thrown from 620 feet

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by SWA Diamonds (@swadiamonds)

    SWA officials are quite delighted that this milestone was accomplished in Kerala, a state with a sizable number of diamond and gold customers but very few jewellery production businesses. This award-winning jewel has originated from this state and has gained this renowned distinction over countries such as Belgium, who dominate the diamond industry globally.

    In 2019, Capestone, a key leader in the gold-diamond-platinum ornament production arena for the previous two decades, introduced the SWA Diamonds brand. Despite the difficult Covid-19 pandemic scenarios, the firm managed to develop the SWA Diamonds brand in more than 150 outlets in less than two years, according to the proprietors. SWA Diamonds has made it possible for people all around the world to see world-class and individually crafted diamond jewellery.

    Also Read | Watch: Man creates Guinness World Record by deadlifting 129.50 kg weight with one finger

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2022, 5:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope What your sun signs predict for July 16 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: What your sun signs predict for July 16, 2022

    Want your skin and hair to be monsoon ready? Use these tips!

    Want your skin and hair to be monsoon ready? Use these tips!

    Numerology Predictions for July 16 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 16: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    4 things you should not ask your girlfriend drb

    4 things you should not ask your girlfriend

    Daily Horoscope What your sun signs predict for July 15 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: What your sun signs predict for July 15, 2022

    Recent Stories

    Google Maps can help you save money on fuel Here s how gcw

    Google Maps can help you save money on fuel; Here's how

    Cute Pictures Disha Patani resembles a barbie doll in this little pink dress drb

    Cute Pictures: Disha Patani resembles a barbie doll in this little pink dress

    In Patiala jail navjot singh Sidhu complains of knee pain; doctor advises him to reduce weight snt

    In Patiala jail, Sidhu complains of knee pain; doctor advises him to reduce weight

    Agnipath scheme Indian Navy invites application for 2800 posts know eligibility criteria salary and more gcw

    Agnipath scheme: Indian Navy invites application for 2,800 posts; know eligibility criteria, salary and more

    IPL window to be extended to two and a half months from next ICC FTP: Report snt

    Two-and-a-half-month window reserved for IPL from next ICC FTP: Report

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon
    Sri Lanka crisis vehicle owners awaiting fuel seek India's help

    'Politicians only want power... Big Brother India must help'

    Video Icon