With 24,679 diamonds in a ring, Kerala jeweller earns Guinness World Record

SWA Diamonds, one of India's biggest ornament manufacturers, has set a Guinness World Record for 'the maximum number of diamonds placed in one ring.' The ring, which was made in Kerala's Malappuram region, has received numerous important honours, including the Guinness World Records and the Asian Book of Records. The ring's design was inspired by the pink oyster mushroom, which represents eternity, and it shines with 24,679 diamonds. This ring, dubbed 'The Touch of Ami,' has rendered the previous record of a ring with 12,638 diamonds obsolete.

Ms Rijisha TV, a National Institute of Design postgraduate in lifestyle accessory design, methodically crafted 'The Touch of Ami,' and Guinness World Records entered it in the 'Most Diamonds Set in One Ring' category. This achievement required 90 exhausting days. SWA Diamonds won the global prize thanks in large part to Capestone, the parent business.

SWA officials are quite delighted that this milestone was accomplished in Kerala, a state with a sizable number of diamond and gold customers but very few jewellery production businesses. This award-winning jewel has originated from this state and has gained this renowned distinction over countries such as Belgium, who dominate the diamond industry globally.

In 2019, Capestone, a key leader in the gold-diamond-platinum ornament production arena for the previous two decades, introduced the SWA Diamonds brand. Despite the difficult Covid-19 pandemic scenarios, the firm managed to develop the SWA Diamonds brand in more than 150 outlets in less than two years, according to the proprietors. SWA Diamonds has made it possible for people all around the world to see world-class and individually crafted diamond jewellery.

