Watch: Man creates Guinness World Record by deadlifting 129.50 kg weight with one finger

Guinness World Records’s official Instagram handle often shares exciting record-breaking videos and achievements. Time and again, the prestigious platform recorded a wide range of titles accomplished by people around the world that captured netizens' attention. These videos are thrilling to watch and motivate social media users for sure.

One such video posted by the Guinness World Records Instagram page shows a United Kingdom-based martial artist who deadlifted a massive weight of 129.50 kg (285.49 lb) for eight seconds using his middle finger.

Also Read: Woman fights six men who were harassing her; watch

The man identified as Steve Keeler has broken the 10-year-old record for the title 'heaviest deadlift with one finger'. In the video, the UK-based martial artist Steve Keeler disclosed his extraordinary strength by lifting more than 120 kg with one finger amid the audience's claps. According to Guinness World Records, during the performance, which was witnessed by many, the weightlifter lifted six iron-weight discs simultaneously: a smaller one measuring roughly 10 kg, one 20 kg, three measuring a little over 25 kg each, and one measuring 26 kg.

Reportedly, the 48-year-old Steve has been interested in strength training for the past four years. He has practised karate since he was 18 and discovered his hand had incredible strength through judo grips.

Steve realised his bare hands could break breezes blocks, and also, he had strong bones. During one of his training sessions, Steve learned that his lifting ability was far above the standard and could break the record. As per the sources, Steve credited his stepfather for his early inclination toward strength training.

Also Read: UP policeman offers mango to monkey; the kind act won netizens' hearts