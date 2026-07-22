Getting Rashes From Dish Soap? These Kitchen Hacks Can Save Your Skin!
Getting rashes from dish soap? Try these simple home remedies and kitchen hacks to clean your utensils. From everyday kitchen ingredients to easy cleaning tips, discover ways to get sparkling dishes without exposing your hands to harsh chemicals.
Baking Soda
Lemon and Salt
In a cup of hot water, mix two spoons of salt and the juice of one lemon. Stir it well, pour it over the utensils, and scrub them clean. Salt helps remove food stains, while lemon tackles any bad smells.
Copper Cleaning: 5 Quick Hacks to Make Your Vessels Shine Again!
Wood Ash
Rice Water
Vinegar
Add 4-5 spoons of vinegar to a cup of water. You can either spray this solution or pour it directly on the utensils. Let it work its magic for a few minutes, then scrub and wash. It helps cut down both grease and bad odours.
Furniture Care: Say Goodbye to Water Stains on Wood With These 2 Simple Tricks!
Baking Soda and Lemon
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.