Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar congratulated Femina Miss India World 2026 Sadhvi Satish Sail. The daughter of Karwar MLA Satish Sail, Sadhvi will represent India at the Miss World 2027 competition. Shivakumar wished her well for the contest.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday congratulated Femina Miss India World 2026 winner Sadhvi Satish Sail after she visited his residence in Sadashivanagar with her father, Karwar MLA Satish Krishna Sail. Sadhvi Sail will represent India at the Miss World 2027 competition.

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DK Shivakumar Extends Best Wishes

In an X post, Shivakumar wrote, "Femina Miss India 2026 crowned, Sadhvi Sail, daughter of MLA Satish Sail, visited my residence in Sadashivanagar today. On this occasion, I congratulated and wished Sadhvi Sail well. May Sadhvi, who will represent India in the 2027 Miss World competition, also achieve victory in the Miss World contest and bring even more glory to the state and the country."

ಫೆಮಿನಾ ಮಿಸ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ 2026 ಕಿರೀಟ ಗೆದ್ದ, ಶಾಸಕ ಸತೀಶ್ ಸೈಲ್ ಅವರ ಪುತ್ರಿ ಸಾಧ್ವಿ ಸೈಲ್ ಅವರು ಇಂದು ಸದಾಶಿವನಗರದ ನಿವಾಸದಲ್ಲಿ ನನ್ನನ್ನು ಭೇಟಿ ಮಾಡಿದರು. ಈ ವೇಳೆ ಸಾಧ್ವಿ ಸೈಲ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದಿಸಿ ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಸಿದೆ. 2027ರ ಮಿಸ್‌ ವರ್ಲ್ಡ್‌ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತವನ್ನು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿಸಲಿರುವ ಸಾಧ್ವಿ ಅವರು ಮಿಸ್ ವರ್ಲ್ಡ್… https://t.co/v2kd0cd8lg — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 3, 2026

Calling her "Karwar's daughter," Shivakumar said Sadhvi had "scripted a remarkable achievement" by winning the national title. "Karwar's daughter Sadhvi Satish Sail has scripted a remarkable achievement by being crowned Femina Miss India World 2026 and will now represent India at Miss World 2027 on the global stage. I was pleased to personally congratulate Sadhvi, along with her father and our Karwar MLA Shri Satish Krishna Sail, and convey my heartfelt best wishes for the prestigious journey ahead. May she continue to inspire countless young women and bring greater glory to the nation," he added.

Karwar’s daughter Sadhvi Satish Sail has scripted a remarkable achievement by being crowned Femina Miss India World 2026 and will now represent India at Miss World 2027 on the global stage. I was pleased to personally congratulate Sadhvi, along with her father and our Karwar MLA… pic.twitter.com/Ja8JgD48jP — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 3, 2026

Sadhvi Satish Sail was crowned Femina Miss India World 2026 at the grand finale of the 61st Femina Miss India held in Bhubaneswar on April 18.

Sadhvi Sail on Her Win and Future

Speaking about the overwhelming reception she received, Sail told ANI, "I have seen the strength and power of the Goan people. Along with that, I have seen the love of my own people. I am very happy to see the patience and the gesture with which people have gathered here for me."

She added that the emotional response of her family deeply moved her. "My parents had tears in their eyes when they saw so much love from all of you," she said.

Looking ahead, Sail expressed excitement about her future and responsibilities. "It is my responsibility to represent Goa with all my strength. I am preparing for this, and I am very excited to hear your feedback and messages," she said.

On Film Aspirations

When asked about her aspirations in films, Sail shared her admiration for actors Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif. "My favourite actor is Sidharth Malhotra. I also admire Katrina Kaif. If I get a chance to share a screen with her, I will be very happy," she said.`(ANI)

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