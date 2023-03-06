When is Holi 2023? Netizens confused about festival date, memes go viral on social media

Holi 2023: The festival of colours is here. This is the bright celebration of happiness and love. Holi will be observed this year in 2023 on March 8th but there was a confusion about the dates. In fact, 'Kab Hai Holi' funny memes went viral on Twitter as netizens remain confused over Holi 2023 dates to be 7th or 8th March.

#Holi2023 has begun to trend on Twitter ahead of the Holi festival as users tweet "Kab hai holi"? It's interesting that the debate over when Holi will be observed this year has people wondering whether it will be on March 7 or March 8.

Here's how netizens joined the trend as they shared funny memes on "Holi kab hain????"

Check out:

Mathura is the most sought-after city in India when it comes to celebrating Holi. On the day before Holi, locals celebrate Holi with flowers. You would be glad to witness these spectacular celebrations around the Banke Bihari Temple.

