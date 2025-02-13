Weight loss tips: possible ways for healthy weightloss

Weight loss is one of the most challenging phases in life. We often find it difficult to create a proper routine for our weight loss journey. But with the right techniques, we can lose weight properly and faster.

Weight Loss Tips: Often people are in a hurry to lose weight. They want to lose excess weight or extra fat in a short time. Sometimes they want to lose weight for a special occasion. In such a situation, people start looking for different ways to lose weight in 10-15 days. People stop eating in the name of diet and suddenly start doing more gym or workout. But its effect can be the opposite. At the same time, some people feel that it is impossible to lose weight in 10 days.

Although it is true that it is possible to lose weight in 10 days, it depends on your diet, lifestyle, and discipline. To lose weight fast, it is important to adopt the right diet, exercise, and healthy habits. If you follow the right diet and exercise, then you can lose up to 2-5 kg ​​in 10 days. But avoid crash dieting, as it can be harmful to the body. Follow a healthy lifestyle regularly so that you can stay fit along with losing weight. This article describes effective ways to lose weight in 10 days.

5 foods to eat for weight loss:

Lukewarm water:

Drinking lukewarm water on an empty stomach in the morning keeps weight under control. Drinking lukewarm water mixed with lemon and honey helps in weight loss. Apart from this, drinking apple cider vinegar or cumin water speeds up metabolism and reduces obesity.

Drink plenty of water:

Drink 3-4 liters of water throughout the day. It detoxifies the body and helps in reducing weight. Coconut water and green tea are also beneficial.

Breakfast:

Do not skip breakfast, but have a breakfast with high protein and fiber. Include oats, eggs, curd, sprouts, or upma in breakfast. At the same time, avoid consuming bread, parathas, and fried items.

Lunch:

Have a light lunch. Lunch should be full of nutrients. Include roti, dal, green vegetables, curd, and salad in the diet. Eat less rice and avoid processed food.

Dinner:

Make it a habit to have dinner early. Have dinner before 8 pm. Include light food like soup, salad, khichdi, porridge, or grilled vegetables in dinner.

What not to eat:

If you want to lose weight fast, then stay away from sugar, sweets, bakery products, pizza, burgers, and cold drinks. Reduce the consumption of rice. Instead, you can eat fruits, nuts, or homemade snacks when you feel hungry.

Try intermittent fasting:

Instead of not eating anything throughout the day, eat light and balanced food. Apart from this, you can do intermittent fasting. In this, 16 hours of fasting is done. If you want to do intermittent fasting, then have dinner by 5 or 6 pm. After that, do not eat anything overnight. Have breakfast only after 8 am the next day.

Exercise is important:

Along with diet, do some physical activity too. You can do cardio exercises. Running, cycling, and jumping jacks burn fat quickly. Yoga and strength training help in increasing metabolism.

Get good sleep:

Good and sufficient sleep is necessary for weight loss. Less sleep leads to weight gain, so 7-8 hours of sleep is necessary every day. Make it a habit to sleep early at night and wake up early in the morning.

Reduce stress:

Stress can also lead to weight gain. So stay away from stress as much as possible. For this, practice meditation, yoga, and deep breathing.

