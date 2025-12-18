Iron deficiency anemia occurs when the body lacks sufficient iron or loses too much. This prevents adequate hemoglobin production, a key component of red blood cells that gives blood its red color, leading to fatigue and other health issues.

Low iron levels in the body decrease hemoglobin production in the blood, which can result in iron deficiency anemia, affecting oxygen transport and causing fatigue, weakness, and other related symptoms.

The first signs of iron deficiency often appear in the skin, lips, hair, and nails. Dull skin, excessive hair loss, and brittle nails are common indicators that the body may be lacking iron.

Pale lips or the inner eyelids are among the earliest and most noticeable signs of low iron. Normally, healthy lips have a light pink hue, so paleness can indicate iron deficiency.

Low iron reduces oxygen supply to tissues, causing lips to lose their natural color. While often mistaken for fatigue or dehydration, persistently pale lips may signal iron deficiency and should prompt a visit to a doctor.

Iron deficiency can show in the nails. Brittle nails that break easily, slow growth, or nails curving inward into a concave shape are common signs of low iron levels.

Iron deficiency can cause prolonged hair loss lasting months. It also slows wound healing, making small cuts, bruises, or acne scars take longer to recover.

Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.